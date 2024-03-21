Queensland favourite Sam Stosur will captain the Australian Billie Jean King Cup team for the first time in Brisbane next month.

Brisbane, Australia , 21 March 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Sam Stosur is thrilled to have the opportunity to captain the Australian Billie Jean King Cup team for the first time in her home state.

“It’s fantastic the way it worked out,” Stosur said ahead of Australia’s upcoming tie against Mexico in Brisbane.

The Gold Coast great was announced as the Australian captain in December, taking over from Alicia Molik, who stepped down after a decade in the position.

Stosur, a former world No.4 in singles and world No.1 in doubles, begins her new role in a Qualifier tie at Pat Rafter Arena from 12-13 April.

The Australian team needs to beat Mexico to qualify for the 12-nation Billie Jean King Cup Finals, held in Spain in November.

“It’s a fantastic court at Pat Rafter Arena,” Stosur said. “It’s always pretty much packed out for every session, whether we’ve played Billie Jean King Cup there in the past or during the Brisbane International.

“The fans really love their tennis up in Queensland, so it is the perfect place to have our first home tie in many years.”

Australia last hosted a Billie Jean King Cup, which was formerly known as the Fed Cup, tie in November 2019, when Perth staged a final showdown against France.

The most recent Billie Jean King Cup tie played in Brisbane was a semifinal clash with Belarus in April 2019.

Stosur, who played a starring role in Australia’s victory during that tie, is imploring Queensland tennis fans to get behind the Australian team once again.

“We want the fans to bring the electricity,” she said. “There’s nothing better than home-crowd support, especially when you’re wearing the green and gold.”

Tickets for the Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Qualifier are on sale through Ticketmaster.

Adult prices start at $20, concessions $16, kids $5 and family passes (two adults and two children) start at $45.

