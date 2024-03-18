Ranking movers: Fast-rising Aussies climb to new career-highs
Promising Australian women Olivia Gadecki, Taylah Preston and Talia Gibson all sit at new career-high rankings this week.
Australia, 18 March 2024 | Leigh Rogers
Two promising Perth athletes – Taylah Preston and Talia Gibson – are sitting at new career-highs in the latest WTA Tour singles rankings.
The 18-year-old Preston improves four places to world No.134, while 19-year-old Gibson rising nine spots to world No.206.
Another teenage talent, 17-year-old Maya Joint, climbs seven places to a career-high world No.324.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Arina Rodionova
|No.104
|0
|Daria Saville
|No.115
|+1
|Storm Hunter
|No.122
|+2
|Taylah Preston
|No.134
|+4
|Astra Sharma
|No.135
|+4
|Olivia Gadecki
|No.150
|-10
|Kimberly Birrell
|No.169
|-9
|Priscilla Hon
|No.192
|-30
|Destanee Aiava
|No.196
|+1
|Talia Gibson
|No.206
|+9
Aleksandar Vukic is the biggest mover inside the Australian top 10 in the latest ATP Tour singles rankings.
The 27-year-old rises four spots to world No.65 after advancing to an ATP Challenger semifinal in America.
Li Tu climbs to a career-high world No.186 this week, moving up seven places after winning an Australian Pro Tour title. The 27-year-old’s previous best ranking was No.190, achieved in October 2022.
Alex Bolt is also on the rise after performing strongly on the Australian Pro Tour, improving 20 spots to world No.269.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Alex de Minaur
|No.10
|0
|Jordan Thompson
|No.34
|-1
|Alexei Popyrin
|No.45
|-4
|Aleksandar Vukic
|No.65
|+4
|Chris O’Connell
|No.66
|0
|Max Purcell
|No.68
|+3
|Rinky Hijikata
|No.81
|-3
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|No.101
|-2
|James Duckworth
|No.109
|-2
|Adam Walton
|No.150
|0
Several Australian players are celebrating new career-highs in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings. This includes Matthew Romios, Adam Walton, Blake Ellis and Thomas Fancutt.
The 24-year-old Romios rises to world No.119, while 24-year-old Walton climbs to a new peak of No.134.
The 25-year-old Ellis, who recently won back-to-back Australian Pro Tour titles, moves up six spots to world No.186 and 29-year-old Fancutt skyrockets 33 places to world No.205 after winning his first ATP Challenger title in Rwanda.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Matt Ebden
|No.3
|-1
|Max Purcell
|No.30
|-1
|John Peers
|No.40
|0
|Rinky Hijikata
|No.56
|+3
|Jordan Thompson
|No.61
|0
|John-Patrick Smith
|No.68
|-4
|Andrew Harris
|No.111
|-1
|Matthew Romios
|No.119
|-1
|Jason Kubler
|No.133
|0
|Adam Walton
|No.134
|+2
Olivia Gadecki climbs to a new career-high of world No.73 in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings.
The 21-year-old rises four places after winning a WTA 125 title in America.
Another Olivia, Tjandramulia, returns to the Aussie top 10 this week. The 26-year-old jumps up 14 places to world No.220 following consistent performances on the Australian Pro Tour.
Kimberly Birrell is the biggest mover of the week, improving 28 places to world No.242 after reaching an ITF 75 semifinal in the Czech Republic.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Storm Hunter
|No.3
|0
|Ellen Perez
|No.8
|0
|Olivia Gadecki
|No.73
|+4
|Daria Saville
|No.110
|+2
|Destanee Aiava
|No.145
|0
|Talia Gibson
|No.179
|+3
|Astra Sharma
|No.192
|-2
|Maddison Inglis
|No.206
|-5
|Olivia Tjandramulia
|No.220
|+14
|Kaylah McPhee
|No.229
|-10
> AUSSIE WEEKLY WRAP: Celebrating winners aged from 15 to 83
