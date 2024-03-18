Australian Storm Hunter is through to the final round in the Miami Open women's qualifying singles competition.

Miami, USA, 18 March 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Storm Hunter has scored an impressive come-from-behind victory to keep her qualifying dreams alive in Miami.

After contesting the Indian Wells doubles final yesterday, the 29-year-old Australian travelled across America to take her place in the Miami Open qualifying competition.

The world No.122 looked in trouble when she fell behind 2-4 in the deciding set of her opening-round match against French veteran Alize Cornet.

But the determined Aussie managed to dig deep to record a 7-6(1) 2-6 6-4 victory against the former world No.11 at the WTA 1000 tournament.

Hunter won a total of 106 points to world No.98 Cornet’s 104 in a fiercely contested two-hour and 37-minute encounter.

It is the left-hander’s fifth top-100 win this season and sets up a final round clash with German Jule Niemeier.

Hunter is the last Australian remaining in the women’s qualifying draw, after Arina Rodionova bowed out against world No.109 Darja Semenistaja earlier today at the hard-court event.

The men’s qualifying singles competition begins tomorrow, with Thanasi Kokkinakis and Adam Walton carrying Aussie hopes.

They are looking to join compatriots Alex de Minaur, Jordan Thompson, Alexei Popyrin, Chris O’Connell, Aleksandar Vukic, Max Purcell and Rinky Hijikata in the main draw at the ATP Masters 1000 event.

Aussies in action – Miami

RESULTS

Women’s qualifying singles, first round

Storm Hunter (AUS) d [23] Alize Cornet (FRA) 7-6(1) 2-6 6-4

Darja Semenistaja (LAT) d [24] Arina Rodionova (AUS) 7-6(1) 6-2

COMING UP

Men’s qualifying singles, first round

[14] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v Hugo Grenier (FRA)

Adam Walton (AUS) v [20] Thiago Monteiro (BRA)

Women’s qualifying singles, final round

Storm Hunter (AUS) v Jules Niemeier (GER)

Women’s singles, first round

Daria Saville (AUS) v Zhang Shuai (CHN)

> VIEW: Miami Open women’s singles draw

