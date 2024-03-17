Australian Storm Hunter and her Czech partner Katerina Siniakova finish runners-up at WTA 1000 tournament in America.

Indian Wells, USA, 17 March 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Storm Hunter has fallen just short in her quest to become the first Australian women’s doubles champion at Indian Wells in 17 years.

The 29-year-old and her Czech partner Katerina Siniakova finished runners-up at the WTA 1000 tournament in America.

Top seeds Elise Mertens of Belgium and Chinese Taipei’s Hsieh Su-wei, the reigning Australian Open champions, recorded a 6-3 6-4 victory in today’s final.

This is 38-year-old Hsieh’s fourth Indian Wells title and 28-year-old Mertens’ third. They had previously won the tournament together in 2021.

Unfortunately, this result spoils Hunter’s perfect finals record at WTA 1000 level. Previously, she had won all four finals she had contested.

Had Hunter won today’s final, she also would have reclaimed the world No.1 ranking.

There is some consolation for world No.3 Hunter though, who doesn’t leave the Californian desert empty handed after scooping the inaugural Mixed Doubles Invitational title alongside fellow Australian Matt Ebden.

The Aussie duo defeated French combination Caroline Garcia and Edouard Roger-Vasselin 6-3 6-3 in the final.

“There’s only limited opportunities to play (mixed doubles). So to get just some more match practice, get on the court together, every single match helps,” Hunter said.

“We had a lot of fun. You want to play on the biggest courts in the biggest tournaments. To play on Stadium One and have those moments is really special, and moments you kind of remember in your career.”

Aussies in action – Indian Wells

RESULTS

Women’s doubles, final

[1] Hsieh Su-wei (TPE)/Elise Mertens (BEL) d [3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) 6-3 6-4

Invitational mixed doubles, final

Storm Hunter (AUS)/Matt Ebden (AUS) d Caroline Garcia (FRA)/Eduoard Roger-Vasselin (FRA) 6-3 6-3

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!