Australian Alexei Popyrin records his second consecutive three-set win at an ATP 250 tournament in Qatar.

Doha, Qatar, 21 February 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Doha, Qatar

Alexei Popyrin bounced back strongly after failing to convert a match point in the second set of his second-round showdown with French qualifier Hugo Grenier at Doha.

Although world No.151 Grenier managed to clinch a high-pressure second set in an 18-point tiebreak, Popyrin showed his class to charge home in the deciding set.

The 24-year-old Australian secured a 7-6(3) 6-7(8) 6-1 victory after tallying 14 aces across the two-hour and 29-minute battle.

This propels world No.46 Popyrin into his seventh career ATP-level quarterfinal and his first since October 2023.

Fourth seed Alexander Bublik awaits in the next round.

Although Popyrin has won both of his previous matches against the world No.21 from Kazakhstan, this will be their first meeting in three years.

John-Patrick Smith and German partner Andreas Mies made the most of a last-minute alternate spot in the doubles draw, recording a 6-4 6-4 opening-round win against India’s Yuki Bhambri and Robin Haase of the Netherlands.

This sees world No.67 Smith advance to his fourth ATP doubles quarterfinal of the season.

Aussies in action – Doha

RESULTS

Men’s singles, second round

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) d [Q] Hugo Grenier (FRA) 7-6(3) 6-7(8) 6-1

Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) d Chris O’Connell (AUS) 6-3 6-3

Men’s doubles, first round

[Alt] John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Andreas Mies (GER) d Yuki Bhambri (IND)/Robin Haase (NED) 6-4 6-3

COMING UP

Men’s singles, quarterfinals

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [4] Alexander Bublik (KAZ)

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

[Alt] John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Andreas Mies (GER) v Lloyd Glasspool (GBR)/Jean-Julien Rojer (NED)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Australia’s leading women, world No.3 Storm Hunter and world No.15 Ellen Perez, remain alive in the doubles competition at a WTA 1000 tournament in Dubai this week.

They are scheduled to play their quarterfinal matches later today.

Aussies in action – Dubai

COMING UP

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

[3] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v [WC] Caroline Garcia (FRA)/Kristina Mladenovic (FRA)

[4] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) v Shuko Aoyoma (JPN)/Aleksandra Krunic (SRB)

