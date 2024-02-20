Australian Chris O'Connell eliminates Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in the opening round at an ATP 250 tournament in Qatar.

Doha, Qatar, 20 February 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Chris O’Connell has scored one of the biggest wins of his career in the opening round at an ATP 250 tournament in Doha.

The 29-year-old from Sydney posted a 6-4 6-4 victory against German Jan-Lennard Struff, an opponent ranked 40 places higher at world No.25, at the hard-court event.

This is O’Connell’s fifth career win against a top-30 opponent and marks the second consecutive year he’s scored such a victory in Doha. Last year at this tournament, he eliminated world No.28 Roberto Bautista Agut during a quarterfinal run.

To reach the final eight again, O’Connell will need to overcome Emil Ruusuvuori, a 24-year-old from Finland ranked No.43, in the second round.

O’Connell joins compatriot Alexei Popyrin as a first-round victor, after the world No.46 won a three-set battle yesterday.

Aussies in action – Doha

RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

Chris O’Connell (AUS) d [6] Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 6-4 6-4

COMING UP

Men’s singles, second round

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [Q] Hugo Grenier (FRA)

Chris O’Connell (AUS) v Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Ellen Perez and Storm Hunter have both charged into the doubles quarterfinals at a WTA 1000 tournament in Dubai.

World No.15 Perez and her American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez needed only 52 minutes to dismiss Mirra Andreeva and Sofia Kenin in second-round action.

The third seeds did not drop serve in their 6-2 6-1 victory.

World No.3 Hunter and her Czech partner Katerina Siniakova were equally ruthless, seeing off Japan’s Miyu Kato and Indonesia’s Aldila Sutjiadi in 62 minutes.

The fourth seeds lost only 10 points on serve in their 6-2 6-2 triumph.

Aussies in action – Dubai

RESULTS

Women’s doubles, second round

[3] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) d Mirra Andreeva/Sofia Kenin (USA) 6-2 6-1

[4] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) d Miyu Kato (JPN)/Aldila Sutjiadi (INA) 6-2 6-2

COMING UP

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

[3] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v [WC] Caroline Garcia (FRA)/Kristina Mladenovic (FRA)

[4] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) v Shuko Aoyoma (JPN)/Aleksandra Krunic (SRB)

