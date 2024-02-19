Australian Alexei Popyrin is through to the second round at an ATP 250 tournament in Doha.

Doha, Qatar, 19 February 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Doha, Qatar

Alexei Popyrin has made a winning start to his campaign at an ATP 250 tournament in Doha.

Competing in his first tournament since the Australian Open, the world No.46 needed three sets to overcome Jordan wildcard Abdullah Shelbayh.

Popyrin recovered from a slow start to notch a 3-6 6-3 6-4 victory, with 10 aces helping him withstand a spirited challenge from his 20-year-old opponent.

The 24-year-old Australian had to dig deep in the deciding set as well, recovering from a 2-4 deficit.

Popyrin’s second-round opponent is yet to be decided. He will face either world No.28 Tallon Griekspoor from the Netherlands or French qualifier Hugo Grenier.

Aussies in action – Doha

RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) d [WC] Abdullah Shelbayh (JOR) 3-6 6-3 6-4

COMING UP

Men’s singles, first round

Chris O’Connell (AUS) v [6] Jan-Lennard Struff (GER)

Men’s singles, second round

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v TBC

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

After bowing out of the singles competition in the opening round, Storm Hunter now turns her attention to doubles at a WTA 1000 tournament in Dubai this week.

Hunter defeated two top-70 ranked opponents (world No.58 Martina Trevisan and world No.66 Cristina Busca) in the singles qualifying competition, before losing in straight sets to world No.40 Anna Kalinskaya in the main draw.

World No.3 Hunter is partnering Czech Katerina Siniakova in the doubles event. This is their first tournament together since a semifinal exit at last month’s Australian Open.

Aussies in action – Dubai

RESULTS

Women’s singles, first round

[Q] Anna Kalinskaya d [Q] Storm Hunter (AUS) 6-1 6-2

COMING UP

Women’s doubles, second round

[3] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Mirra Andreeva/Sofia Kenin (USA)

[4] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) v Miyu Kato (JPN)/Aldila Sutjiadi (INA)

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!