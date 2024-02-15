Delray Beach, USA, 15 February 2024 | Matt Trollope

Rinky Hijikata has advanced to his third career ATP Tour quarterfinal after a three-set win over Italy’s Matteo Arnaldi at the 250 hard-court event in Florida’s Delray Beach.

The Aussie youngster beat the world No.43 6-2 3-6 6-4 to reach his second quarterfinal of the season, after also doing so at the Brisbane International in January.

Hijikata clinched victory with a powerful forehand winner and will next face Taylor Fritz, after the No.1 seed beat Portugal’s Nuno Borges.

Finished in style 👌 Rinky Hijikata pounds a forehand winner to seal a thrilling contest over Arnaldi to reach the QF at the @delraybeachopen! pic.twitter.com/8gkaa8HSLN — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 14, 2024

This performance is expected to return Hijikata to the world’s top 80 and closer to his career-high of world No.70, achieved last October.

Fellow Aussie Jordan Thompson could join Hijikata in the Delray Beach; Thompson next faces American qualifier Nicolas Moreno de Alboran, a match scheduled for Thursday afternoon (local time).

Capping a positive day, Hijikata returned to the court later and won his first-round doubles match alongside William Blumberg.