Australian Matt Ebden and his Indian partner Rohan Bopanna are excited to contest the Australian Open 2024 men's doubles final.

Melbourne, Australia, 27 January 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Matt Ebden has his sights set on winning a first Australian Open men’s doubles title.

The 36-year-old from Perth and his Indian partner Rohan Bopanna will look to end an incredible fortnight on a winning note, when they play Italian pair Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in the championship match.

“I’ve been lucky to have won this tournament in mixed doubles some years back (with Jarmila Gajdosova in 2013), I know what that feels like. I count that as a blessing, for sure,” world No.4 Ebden said. “Of course the plan is to win this one.

“I know what it’s like to lose as well … (but) these are the matches you want to be playing and competing for.

“Whatever happens, I’m happy to be out there competing for Grand Slam titles.”

Ebden and Bopanna are aiming to win their first Grand Slam title as a team, as well as snap a five-match losing streak in finals.

“We know just to think of it as one more match,” Ebden said. “We’ll just go out there and fight.

“But, of course, (we’re) very happy and excited at the same time.”

Australian Open 2024 men’s doubles

Ebden and Bopanna’s path to the final Round Result First round d [WC] James Duckworth (AUS)/Marc Polmans (AUS) 7-6(5) 4-6 7-6(2) Second round d [WC] John Millman (AUS)/Edward Winter (AUS) 6-2 6-4 Third round d [14] Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Nikola Mektic (CRO) 7-6(8) 7-6(4) Quarterfinal d [6] Maximo Gonzalez (ARG)/Andres Molteni (ARG) 6-4 7-6(5) Semfinal d Tomas Machac (CZE)/Zhang Zhizhen (CHN) 6-3 3-6 7-6(7)

Bolelli, a 38-year-old Italian, is contesting his first Grand Slam final in nine years. The world No.56 won the Australian Open men’s doubles title in 2015 alongside Fabio Fognini and is partnering another compatriot, Andrea Vavassori, this year.

The 28-year-old Vavassori is enjoying a career-best run at Grand Slam level. The world No.45’s previous best result at a major tournament was a third-round appearance at the US Open in 2022.

“It’s one of the happiest moments of my life,” Vavassori declared after their semifinal victory on Thursday. “I really love this tournament and it’s great to be in the final.”

Bolelli expects a battle against Ebden and soon-to-be world No.1 Bopanna, who have won 13 of their past 15 matches at Grand Slam level.

“It’s going to be a tough match,” he said. “We’re just going to try play our game, be focused and enjoy.”

The Australian Open 2024 men’s doubles final will be played at Rod Laver Arena this evening, following the women’s singles final.

The match will be broadcast live in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport.

