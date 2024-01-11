Melbourne, Australia , 11 January 2024 | Jackson Mansell

Omar Jasika is enjoying his best run in a Grand Slam qualifying draw since 2015.

The 26-year-old from Melbourne scored a 7-5 4-6 6-2 victory today against world No.141 Zachary Svajda to progress to the final round of the Australian Open 2024 men’s qualifying singles competition.

Sitting at one set apiece, Jasika won 14 of 15 points on his first serve in the deciding set to continue his stunning run.

“I was just trying to go for my first serve a little bit,” the 26-year-old said on his plan in the deciding set.

“Obviously the conditions are hot out there, so there’s a little bit more pop and obviously with those new balls, they sort of fly a little bit.

“So, I was just trying to focus on my first-serve percentage and first ball, and it actually worked out in my favour.”

The world No.341 will take on Jordan’s Abedallah Shelbayh tomorrow as he battles it out for a spot in the main draw.

The Aussie wildcard plans to attack the match with the same mindset he has brought to Melbourne Park all week.

“I’m just going to take it point by point,” Jasika said.

“I think I’m playing some good tennis. I’ve got a good team around me, and I think I’m in a good headspace. I’ll give it my best and we’ll see what happens.”

If Jasika qualifies, it would mark his first appearance in a Grand Slam main draw since 2017.

Australian Dane Sweeny has also progressed to the final qualifying round, while five local hopes remain alive in the women’s qualifying singles competition.

Tickets to attend Australian Open qualifying, which concludes tomorrow, are just $5 for kids and $10 for adults. Fans will also be able to see some of the world’s top-ranked players compete in practice matches at Melbourne Park.

Aussies in action – Australian Open

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s qualifying singles, second round

[WC] Dane Sweeny (AUS) d [13] Luca Nardi (ITA) 7-6(2) 6-2

[WC] Omar Jasika (AUS) d [32] Zachary Svajda (USA) 7-5 4-6 6-2

[14] Alex Molcan (SVK) d John Millman (AUS) 6-4 6-3

[27] Shintaro Mochizuki (JPN) d [WC] Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) 6-2 6-4

[28] Sumit Nagal (IND) d [WC] Edward Winter (AUS) 6-3 6-2

COMING UP

Men’s qualifying singles, final round

[WC] Dane Sweeny (AUS) v [22] Zizou Bergs (BEL)

[WC] Omar Jasika (AUS) v Abdullah Shelbayh (JOR)

