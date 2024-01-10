The retiring John Millman was among four Aussies to score opening-round wins today in the Australian Open 2024 men's qualifying singles competition.

Melbourne, Australia, 10 January 2024 | Jackson Mansell

John Millman’s hope of contesting the Australian Open 2024 main draw remains alive, with the soon-to-retire Queenslander one of four Australian men today to advance to the second round of qualifying.

Contesting his final tournament, the 34-year-old today claimed a 6-3 6-4 win over Italian Alessandro Giannessi.

Playing in difficult conditions at Melbourne Park, a near-packed crowd on Court 3 helped to get Millman over the line.

“You never can prepare for your last (Grand Slam) but the body’s feeling not too bad and really happy to get the win today,” Millman said.

“Pretty tricky conditions. It was really swirly, but the crowd was awesome for a qualifying match. It was nearly full and I’m so grateful for the support I have here year in, year out.”

The Aussie’s grit and perseverance was on full display as Millman constantly pressured the world No.225 into playing extra shots.

“Free points don’t come too easy, especially as you get a bit older too,” he smiled.

“The one thing I have always been able to control is my effort and I knew that would be there in spades.

“I’ve always been satisfied with my performance at the end of the match, I can say I gave it 110 per cent. There are not too many times that I’ve walked off the court where I felt like I left a bit out there.”

Preparing to face world No.116 Alex Molcan in the second round tomorrow, Millman is aware of a difficult path to reach the main draw.

“It’s going to be really challenging, he’s won tour events so it’s a really tricky section,” he said of Molcan, the No.14 seed in qualifying.

“It doesn’t get any easier, but we live to fight another day and we’ll see how we go tomorrow.”

Omar Jasika joins Millman in the second round of qualifying, with the Melburnian today winning his first Australian Open singles match in eight years.

Jasika’s 6-3 1-6 6-2 win over world No.165 Dalibor Svrcina marked his first win at Melbourne Park since victory over Ilya Marchenko in the first round of Australian Open 2016.

The 26-year-old wildcard was naturally elated with the result.

“It’s honestly an unbelievable feeling to be back at home, playing in my backyard,” he said post-match.

“Super stoked with that win. Dalibor is a great player. I’ve watched him play over the last few years and how far he’s come. So, I was just happy to get the win and play good tennis.”

After losing handsomely in the second set, the world No.341 rallied in the third set to advance to the second round.

In other Australian successes, wildcard Edward Winter defeated Italian Franco Agamenone, who is ranked 544 places higher than the 19-year-old.

Another wildcard, Tristan Schoolkate, rallied from a set down to overcome Japan’s Sho Shimabukuro.

Local contenders are also impressing in the Australian Open 2024 women’s qualifying singles competition, with nine women progressing to the second round. This is the most to reach this stage in 36 years.

Tickets to attend Australian Open qualifying are just $5 for kids and $10 for adults. Fans will also be able to see some of the world’s top-ranked players compete in practice matches at Melbourne Park.

Aussies in action – Australian Open

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s qualifying singles, first round

John Millman (AUS) d Alessandro Giannessi (ITA) 6-3 6-4

[WC] Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) d Sho Shimabukuro (JPN) 5-7 6-4 6-3

[WC] Omar Jasika (AUS) d Dalibor Svrcina (CZE) 6-3 1-6 6-2

[WC] Edward Winter (AUS) d Franco Agamenone (ITA) 6-3 6-4

[2] Flavio Cobolli (ITA) d [WC] Jeremy Jin (AUS) 6-2 6-2

Oriol Roca Batalla (ESP) d [WC] Philip Sekulic (AUS) 7-5 6-1

COMING UP

Men’s qualifying singles, second round

John Millman (AUS) v [14] Alex Molcan (SVK)

[WC] Dane Sweeny (AUS) v [13] Luca Nardi (ITA)

[WC] Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) v [27] Shintaro Mochizuki (JPN)

[WC] Edward Winter (AUS) v [28] Sumit Nagal (IND)

[WC] Omar Jasika (AUS) v [32] Zachary Svajda (USA)



