Australian Adam Walton scores another impressive top-100 win to qualify at the ATP 250 tournament in Adelaide.

Adelaide, Australia, 8 January 2024 | Jackson Mansell

Adam Walton has qualified at an ATP Tour tournament for the first time in his career.

The 24-year-old Australian did so in sensational fashion too, recording two stunning victories to earn his place in the Adelaide International main draw.

After defeating world No.70 Pedro Cachin yesterday, Walton backed it up with a 6-3 6-2 win over world No.77 Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the final qualifying round today.

Having never previously defeated a player inside the top 100, the world No.176 has now defeated two within the past 48 hours.

Walton returned strongly against Zapata Miralles, breaking the Spaniard seven of a possible nine times throughout the match.

Both players initially struggled to hold serve, with four consecutive breaks within the opening five games.

However, once the Australian got through a service game unscathed, the tide turned and Walton broke twice more to take out the opening set.

The 26-year-old Spaniard’s inability to hold his serve continued to prove costly, as Walton secured two consecutive breaks to begin the second set.

Alex Bolt has also qualified, after scoring a 6-1 6-4 win over compatriot Matthew Dellavedova in the final qualifying round.

The 31-year-old Bolt dominated on serve in the all-Australian affair, losing just three points on his first serve for the match. He also sent down six aces.

World No.325 Bolt made his mark from the outset, breaking Dellavedova’s opening service game to create a handy buffer early.

Bolt’s short service games helped put further pressure on his 23-year-old opponent.

World No.456 Dellavedova held his own for the majority of the second set, but couldn’t stop Bolt from qualifying at his home tournament.

It caps off a strong 48 hours for Bolt, who defeated world No.78 Tomas Machac in emphatic fashion in the opening qualifying round.

Australian James McCabe lost his final qualifying round clash with world No.94 Arthur Rinderknech 6-4 7-5, however managed to snare a lucky-loser spot in the draw.

Aussies in action – Adelaide

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s qualifying singles, final round

Adam Walton (AUS) d [5] Bernabe Zapata Miralles (ESP) 6-3 6-2

[Alt] Alex Bolt (AUS) d [WC] Matthew Dellavedova (AUS) 6-1 6-4

[8] Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) d James McCabe (AUS) 6-4 7-5

Men’s doubles, first round

Andrew Harris (AUS)/Harri Heliovaara (FIN) d Francisco Cabral (POR)/Henry Patten (GBR) 6-4 7-5

Constantin Frantzen (GER)/Hendrik Jebens (GER) d [WC] Alex Bolt (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) 6-4 6-4

COMING UP

Men’s singles, first round

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [Q] Facundo Diaz Acosta (ARG)

[WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v Dusan Lajovic (SRB)

[WC] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v Dan Evans (GBR)

[WC] Chris O’Connell (AUS) v [Q] Arthur Rinderknech (FRA)

[Q] Adam Walton (AUS) v [7] Jiri Lehecka (CZE)

[Q] Alex Bolt (AUS) v [LL] Thiago Seyboth Wild (BRA)

[LL] James McCabe (AUS) v [8] Alexander Bublik (KAZ)

> VIEW: Adelaide International 2024 men’s singles draw

Women’s singles, first round

[WC] Taylah Preston (AUS) v Caroline Garcia (FRA)

> VIEW: Adelaide International 2024 women’s singles draw

Men’s doubles, first round

John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Andreas Mies (GER) v Ariel Behar (URU)/Adam Pavlasek (CZE)

[WC] Blake Ellis (AUS)/Calum Puttergill (AUS) v Marcelo Melo (BRA)/Matwe Middelkoop (NED)

Men’s doubles, second round

[2] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Andre Goransson (SWE)/Albano Olivetti (FRA)

Andrew Harris (AUS)/Harri Heliovaara (FIN) v [1] Ivan Dodig (CRO)/Austin Krajicek (USA)

Women’s doubles, first round

[4] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Caroline Garcia (FRA)/Kristina Mladenovic (FRA)

[WC] Elena Micic (AUS)/Tina Smith (AUS) v Veronika Kudermetova/Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

