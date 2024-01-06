Australian Kimberly Birrell scores an impressive top-100 victory to begin her qualifying quest at the Hobart International.

Hobart, Australia, 6 January 2024 | Leigh Rogers

The Hobart International has been the scene of many memorable moments in Kimberly Birrell’s career.

It is where she scored her first WTA main-draw singles win, which was also her first top-100 scalp, in 2016. She also advanced to her maiden doubles final in that same year.

Now, eight years later, Birrell has made a promising start to her 2024 campaign at the WTA 250 tournament.

The 25-year-old from the Gold Coast recorded a 6-4 6-4 victory today against Romanian Jaqueline Cristian in the opening round of the women’s qualifying singles competition.

Birrell needed only 83 minutes to defeat the world No.87.

This is world No.115 Birrell’s 14th career top-100 win, of which eight have come in the past 12 months.

It sets up a final qualifying round clash with Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva, the world No.63 and a three-time Grand Slam singles quarterfinalist.

They met twice during the 2023 season, splitting the results.

Birrell is hoping to qualify to join compatriots Olivia Gadecki and Daria Saville in the main draw.

Aussies in action – Hobart

TODAY’S RESULTS

Women’s qualifying singles, first round

Kimberly Birrell (AUS) d [11] Jaqueline Cristian (ROU) 6-4 6-4

[1] Nadia Podoroska (ARG) d [WC] Elysia Bolton (AUS) 6-2 6-2

COMING UP

Women’s qualifying singles, first round

[WC] Alexandra Bozovic (AUS) v [10] Viktorija Golubic (SUI)

[WC] Alana Parnaby (AUS) v [12] Linda Fruhvirtova (CZE)

Women’s qualifying singles, final round

Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v [2] Yulia Putintseva (KAZ)

Women’s singles, first round

[WC] Daria Saville (AUS) v Anna Blinkova

[WC] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v [4] Wang Xinyu (CHN)

> VIEW: Hobart International 2024 women’s singles draw

