Australian Alex de Minaur is among the world's top players confirmed to compete in charity matches during AO Opening Week.

Melbourne, Australia, 5 January 2024 | tennis.com.au

Defending Australian Open champions Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka, as well as Aussie favourite Alex de Minaur, are among the stars confirmed to compete in charity matches during Opening Week at Australian Open 2024.

These matches are part of the expanded AO Opening Week presented by Herald Sun, giving fans more opportunities to get up close to their favourite stars and all the Grand Slam action at Melbourne Park.

Kicking off the program on Tuesday 9 January is Naomi Osaka, a two-time Australian Open winner with a total of four Grand Slam titles to her name.

The former world No.1 is returning to Rod Laver Arena for the first time since becoming a mother. Her opponent for the charity match will be announced soon.

On Wednesday 10 January, Spanish young gun Carlos Alcaraz takes on De Minaur in what promises to be an epic match-up.

‘A Night with Novak and Friends’ follows on Thursday 11 January, with 10-time AO champion Novak Djokovic presenting a tennis celebration. The world No.1 will be joined by AO 2023 finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas, world No.2 Sabalenka and world No.8 Maria Sakkari, as well as some special surprise guests.

World No.2 Alcaraz headlines the final charity match on Friday 12 January, where he’ll take on three-time Grand Slam finalist and world No.11 Casper Ruud.

Tickets for all charity matches are now on sale and priced from just $20.

Proceeds from the matches will support a range of children’s charities through the Australian Tennis Foundation, which has provided more than 49,000 opportunities for disadvantaged kids to play and belong.

“We have an incredible line-up of stars taking to the court to entertain fans and support kids in need during AO Opening Week, presented by the Herald Sun,” Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said.

“We have a proud history of bringing the local tennis community and the world’s top players together to support and raise much needed funds for causes close to their hearts and to disadvantaged communities. The proceeds from these matches will make a significant contribution to a range of children’s charities through the Australian Tennis Foundation.

> LEARN: About the Australian Tennis Foundation

“For the very first time we are producing four spectacular nights of tennis action and entertainment leading into the Australian Open, another way we are bringing fans closer to the action than ever before.

“Imagine being able to get tickets down the front of Rod Laver Arena to see our defending champions, Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka, 2023 finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas, rising star Carlos Alcaraz, our own Alex de Minaur and former AO champs Naomi (Osaka) and Caro (Wozniacki) for as little as little as $20 – it’s just incredible.

“I can’t think of a better way to kick off AO 2024, and our exciting Sunday start, than showcasing these fantastic players on our biggest stage and for a great cause during AO Opening Week.”

AO Opening Week also includes the Australian Open qualifying singles matches, as well as a series of practice matches that ticket holders can attend.

> BUY NOW: Australian Open 2024 tickets

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!