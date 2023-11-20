Olivia Gadecki leads a strong contingent of Aussies athletes competing at the Brisbane QTC Tennis International this week.

Brisbane, Australia, 20 November 2023 | Leigh Rogers

A strong field will contest an Australian Pro Tour event in Brisbane this week.

Olivia Gadecki is the top seed in a star-studded ITF 60 women’s singles draw at the Brisbane QTC Tennis International.

The world No.128, who scored her first Grand Slam main-draw win at the Australian Open in January and qualified at the US Open in August, is looking to finish a career-best season strongly.

The 21-year-old from the Gold Coast will face fierce competition from compatriots Priscilla Hon, Daria Saville and Jaimee Fourlis.

The in-form Destanee Aiava, a winner of two Australian Pro Tour singles titles already in 2023, is also competing.

Tristan Schoolkate, a 22-year-old from Perth, and Blake Ellis, a 24-year-old Brisbane local, are the top-ranked Aussie hopes in the ITF 25 men’s singles competition.

Blake Mott, another two-time champion on the Australian Pro Tour this season, is also one to watch.

The qualifying competition began on Sunday, with several of Australia’s leading juniors testing themselves at pro level. Cruz Hewitt, the son of former world No.1 Lleyton Hewitt, progressed to the final qualifying round, as did 15-year-old Emerson Jones, who recently broke into the world’s top 10 in the junior rankings.

“The Australian Pro Tour is an integral part of the high performance pathway for our emerging athletes,” said Tennis Australia’s Pro Tour Manager Fiona Luscombe.

“Being able to host international events such as ITF Pro Tour right here in Australia is so important for providing local athletes and those from across the Asia-Pacific region the opportunity to experience competing at an international level.”

The Brisbane QTC Tennis International is one of the final tournaments on the Australian Pro Tour calendar this season.

Entry to the week-long tournament, played at the Queensland Tennis Centre, is free for spectators wishing to attend.

