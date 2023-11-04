Australian Matt Ebden and Indian partner Rohan Bopanna are through to their fourth ATP Masters 1000 doubles final of the season.

Paris, France, 4 November 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Paris, France

Australian Matt Ebden and Indian partner Rohan Bopanna have secured a spot in the Paris Masters doubles final.

The third-seeded combination continued their winning run with a 6-7(3) 6-4 [10-6] victory against Finland’s Harri Heliovaara and Croatia’s Mate Pavic in the semifinals.

Ebden and Bopanna did not lose a service game and conceded a total of only 12 points on serve across the 87-minute encounter.

“Overall, I think it was a real high quality match,” Ebden said.

“To win the super (tiebreak) we had to play pretty perfect on our serves and play some pretty clutch return points.”

It is their 11th win from their past 13 matches and propels the consistent duo into a tour-leading fourth ATP Masters 1000 final of the season.

World No.7 Ebden and world No.8 Bopanna won the Indian Wells title earlier in the year and finished runners-up at both Madrid and Shanghai.

“We’ve been improving month by month and I feel even this week we’ve been improving,” Ebden said.

“I’m really happy and into the final here, that’s where we want to be.”

This is 35-year-old Ebden’s career-best result at the Paris Masters, bettering a quarterfinal appearance last year.

They now play the seventh seeds, Mexican Santiago Gonzalez and France’s Edouard Roger-Vasselin, for the title.

A title-winning run would see Ebden and Bopanna climb to the top of the ATP Tour’s Race to Turin, as the doubles team to have earned the most ranking points this season.

Aussies in action – Paris Masters

RESULTS

Men’s doubles, semifinals

[3] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) d Harri Heliovaara (FIN)/Mate Pavic (CRO) 6-7(3) 6-4 [10-6]

COMING UP

Men’s doubles, final

[3] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v [7] Santiago Gonzalez (MEX)/Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA)

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!