2024 Competitive Play calendar out now
Get set to compete in 2024.
Melbourne, 31 October 2023 | tennis.com.au
The 2024 Competitive Play calendar launches today, offering level-based playing opportunities for all Australians.
The calendar includes Tennis Australia-endorsed events taking place around the country, aiming to ensure tennis attracts and retains players of all abilities whilst developing future champions.
The 2024 calendar will build on the success of the Junior Tour and Progress Series tournaments following their introduction this year. The first Australian Junior Tour and Progress Series Masters points races are set to end on 7 November 2023, with updated Leader Boards to be released on Friday 10 November and Monday 13 November respectively. Australian Masters events will be held in Melbourne from 2 December 2023 the December Showdown.
“Our aim is to develop a calendar that supports players at all levels of the playing pathway,” said Tennis Australia Chief Tennis Officer Tom Larner.
“Following our transition to a single rating system in 2022, the 2024 calendar will continue to focus on creating a positive playing environment for all participants of the sport, providing opportunities for players to compete and develop their skills at a level that is appropriate to them.
“We’re excited to see more players, playing more tennis, more of the time with a wide variety of opportunities on offer around the country.”
2024 calendar highlights
2023 Competitive Play by the numbers so far
The 2023 Competitive Play calendar has seen: