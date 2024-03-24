Australian Alex Bolt was crowned the men's singles champion at this week's Swan Hill Tennis International in regional Victoria.

Swan Hill, Australia, 24 March 2024 | Leigh Rogers

A resurgent Alex Bolt continued his red-hot start to the season at an Australian Pro Tour event in Swan Hill.

The 31-year-old from South Australia extended his winning streak to 10 matches with a comprehensive 6-1 6-2 victory against Japan’s Rio Noguchi in today’s men’s singles final at the ITF 25 grass-court event.

This marks the first time that Bolt has won back-to-back professional singles titles in his career and improves his season record to an impressive 25 wins from his 31 matches.

Bolt has been ranked as high as world No.125 (in March 2019), but fell outside the world’s top 1500 in late 2022 after undergoing elbow surgery.

After beginning this year sitting at world No.328, he is now projected to return to the world’s top 250 thanks to his recent performances.

Gabriella Da Silva-Fick was crowned the women’s singles champion at the Swan Hill Tennis International, after scoring a 3-6 6-3 6-1 victory against 15-year-old Emerson Jones in an all-Australian final.

This is 23-year-old Da Silva-Fick’s first professional singles title and denied Jones’ quest to become the youngest Australian to win an ITF singles title in more than 20 years.

Jones’ older brother, Hayden, made a major breakthrough of his own, teaming with New Zealand’s Ajeet Rai to win the men’s doubles title.

This is the 17-year-old’s first professional title, claimed in just his fifth appearance in a doubles draw at this level.

The Australian Pro Tour now takes a break for several months, before resuming with a men’s ITF 25 tournament in Darwin and women’s ITF 35 event in Perth in early September.

> VIEW: Australian Pro Tour calendar

Swan Hill Tennis International – 2024 finals

Men’s singles: [1] Alex Bolt (AUS) d [5] Rio Noguchi (JPN) 6-1 6-2

Women’s singles: [7] Gabriella Da Silva Fick (AUS) d Emerson Jones (AUS) 3-6 6-3 6-1

Men’s doubles: Hayden Jones (AUS)/Ajeet Rai (NZL) d [3] Jesse Delaney (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) 6-4 6-4

Women’s doubles: [3] Sakura Hosogi (JPN)/Misaki Matsuda (JPN) d [1] Alana Parnaby (AUS)/Monique Barry (NZL) 6-2 6-2

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!