Australian James Duckworth is edging closer to a top-100 return in the latest ATP Tour singles rankings.

Australia, 30 October 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Men’s singles

James Duckworth is making major moves in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings.

A fortnight ago, the 31-year-old was sitting at world No.144. But after winning two consecutive ATP Challenger titles, his ranking skyrockets to world No.111.

Aleksandar Vukic returns to the world’s top 50 this week, while Thanasi Kokkinakis sits at a new career-high of world No.67.

Adam Walton (up one spot to world No.174) and Tristan Schoolkate (up four places to No.244) are also at new career-highs.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.13 0 Alexei Popyrin No.39 0 Max Purcell No.43 -2 Aleksandar Vukic No.50 +6 Jordan Thompson No.55 +3 Christopher O’Connell No.58 +3 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.67 +1 Rinky Hijikata No.80 -10 Jason Kubler No.95 +2 James Duckworth No.111 +14

Men’s doubles

Rinky Hijikata sits at a new career-high in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

The 22-year-old, who is currently the youngest player inside the world’s top 80, rises one spot to world No.23.

Andrew Harris is also at a new career-high, climbing two places to world No.84. The 29-year-old, the son of former professional Anne Minter, has improved his ranking more than 50 spots this season.

Matthew Romios (up six places to world No.131), Adam Walton (up two places to world No.161) and Blake Ellis (up 15 spots to world No.186) are also at new career-highs this week.

Alex de Minaur takes biggest mover honours, rising 44 spots to world No.177 after reaching the quarterfinals at an ATP 500 tournament in Basel alongside Max Purcell.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Matt Ebden No.7 -1 Rinky Hijikata No.23 +1 Jason Kubler No.34 +3 Max Purcell No.39 +2 John Peers No.40 -2 John-Patrick Smith No.82 +2 Andrew Harris No.84 +2 Jordan Thompson No.105 0 Matthew Romios No.131 +6 Luke Saville No.141 0

NOTE: The WTA Tour will release its next edition of the women’s rankings at the conclusion of the 2023 WTA Finals in Cancun.

