Five Australian players won professional titles this week, including 19-year-old Jeremy Jin who captured his first ITF singles crown.

Australia, 30 October 2023 | Leigh Rogers

There are lots of good news stories in Australian tennis this week.

Jeremy Jin, a 19-year-old from Sydney, won his first professional singles title at an ITF 15 tournament in America. After training at the National Tennis Academy in Brisbane, Jin is now based in the USA and playing college tennis at the University of Florida.

James Duckworth achieved a new career-first, winning back-to-back ATP Challenger titles for the first time. The 31-year-old’s victory at Playford also marked his first title won on home soil in four years.

A resurgent Astra Sharma was victorious in the women’s singles event at Playford, capturing her second singles title in as many months.

Talia Gibson and Priscilla Hon claimed the women’s doubles title in Playford, boosting the total number of Aussie title winners this week to five.

The most outstanding performers this week include:

Alex de Minaur and Max Purcell: The Aussie duo advanced to the doubles quarterfinals at an ATP 500 tournament in Basel (Switzerland). The 24-year-old De Minaur also reached the second round in singles.

Ajla Tomljanovic: The 30-year-old’s comeback from knee surgery continued at a WTA 125 tournament in Tampico (Mexico), where she recorded her second singles victory of the season.

James Duckworth: The 31-year-old won the singles title at an ATP Challenger in Playford (Australia). This is Duckworth’s 14th career ATP Challenger title – and his second in as many weeks. He is currently on a 10-match winning streak, his best run in more than seven years.

> READ: Duckworth wins Australian Pro Tour title in Playford

Blake Ellis and Tristan Schoolkate: The Aussie pair were doubles finalists at the ATP Challenger in Playford. This was 24-year-old Ellis’ sixth doubles final of the season and 22-year-old Schoolkate’s seventh.

Rinky Hijikata: The 22-year-old was a singles semifinalist at the ATP Challenger in Playford. Hijikata has now won 14 of his past 20 matches.

Astra Sharma: The 28-year-old claimed the women’s singles title at an ITF 60 tournament in Playford without dropping a set. This is Sharma’s 10th career singles title and her first won on Australian soil in more than five years.

Taylah Preston: The 18-year-old was a singles semifinalist at the ITF 60 tournament in Playford. Preston recorded her first top-100 win to reach that stage, defeating top seed Kimberly Birrell in the quarterfinals.

Talia Gibson and Priscilla Hon: The Aussie pair claimed the women’s doubles title at Playford without dropping a set. This is 19-year-old Gibson’s seventh career ITF doubles title and 25-year-old Hon’s 11th. It is also Hon’s biggest doubles title in five years.

Kaylah McPhee and Astra Sharma: The Australian duo finished runners-up in the women’s doubles event at Playford. It was a fourth doubles final appearance of the season for both 25-year-old McPhee and 28-year-old Sharma.

Olivia Gadecki: The 21-year-old was a doubles finalist at an ITF 60 tournament in Glasgow (Great Britain) alongside Brit Freya Christie. This was Gadecki’s seventh consecutive doubles final appearance at ITF level – an impressive effort achieved with seven different partners.

Jeremy Jin: The 19-year-old won the singles title at an ITF 15 tournament in Tallahassee (USA), sweeping through the draw with the loss of only one set. This is Jin’s first professional title.

> READ: Jeremy Jin – A rising star of Australian tennis

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!