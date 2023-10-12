Australia's Matt Ebden and Indian partner Rohan Bopanna are enjoying an impressive run at an ATP Masters 1000 tournament in China.

Matt Ebden and Indian partner Rohan Bopanna are proving why they are one of the world’s best teams at the Shanghai Masters.

The fourth-seeded pair made light work of world No.16 Jean-Julien Rojer and world No.17 Marcelo Arevalo in the quarterfinals, romping to a 6-4 6-2 victory.

World No.8 Ebden and world No.7 Bopanna fired 10 aces and did not lose a service game in the 61-minute encounter.

This propels them into their third semifinal of the season at ATP Masters 1000 level.

They’ll now face a French duo, world No.42 Sadio Doumbia and world No.43 Fabien Reboul, for a place in the final.

Australian Rinky Hijikata, who is partnering Brit Cameron Norrie, features in the other semifinal.

It is the first time in the tournament’s 14-year history that two Australians have advanced to the doubles semifinals.

Aussies in action – Shanghai

RESULTS

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

[4] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) d [8] Marcelo Arevalo (ESA)/Jean-Julien Rojer (NED) 6-4 6-2

COMING UP

Men’s doubles, semifinals

[4] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Sadio Doumbia (FRA)/Fabien Reboul (FRA)

Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Cameron Norrie (GBR) v [7] Marcel Granollers (ESP)/Horacio Zeballos (ARG)

