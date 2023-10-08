Australian Destanee Aiava wins her seventh career ITF singles title, and second this season, at the Cairns International.

Cairns, Australia, 8 October 2023 | Leigh Rogers

A resurgent Destanee Aiava has won multiple ITF singles titles in a season for the first time in six years.

The 23-year-old was crowned the women’s singles champion at the Cairns International this week, which forms part of the Australian Pro Tour.

The second-seeded Aiava received a walkover from compatriot Lizette Cabrera in the final, with the top seed unable to compete due to a wrist injury.

This is world No.251 Aiava’s second singles title of 2023, having also won an ITF 25 tournament in Great Britain in August.

It was a disappointing end to an impressive week for Cabrera, who also advanced to the doubles final alongside Maddison Inglis.

New Zealand’s Ajeet Rai was crowned the men’s singles champion, after injury derailed Australian Jeremy Beale’s chances in the final.

This was 28-year-old Beale’s first ITF finals appearance since September 2021.

Australian Kody Pearson teamed with American Henrik Wiersholm to win the men’s doubles title.

It is 24-year-old Pearson’s second career ITF doubles title.

The Australian Pro Tour continues in Cairns this week, with another ITF 25 tournament for both men and women.

Aiava is the top seed in the women’s singles event, with world No.315 Omar Jasika headlining the men’s singles field.

“The first week has served up some brilliant tennis,” said Cairns Mayor Bob Manning.

“We’ve seen once again that the Cairns International Tennis Centre is perfect for hosting high quality competition, and I love that so many local youngsters have turned out to check out the action.

“Watching these players slog it out on court will only help to inspire them to work harder at their own game; who knows, this tournament could even help unearth the next Lleyton Hewitt or Ash Barty.”

Spectators can attend this week’s tournament, which runs until Sunday 15 October, for free.

Cairns International #1

Men’s singles: [4] Ajeet Rai (NZL) d Jeremy Beale (AUS) 3-2 ret.

Women’s singles: [2] Destanee Aiava (AUS) d [1] Lizette Cabrera (AUS) walkover

Men’s doubles: Kody Pearson (AUS)/Henrik Wiersholm (USA) d Kokoro Isomura (JPN)/Naoki Tajima (JPN) 6-2 6-1

Women’s doubles: [3] Yuki Naito (JPN)/Naho Sato (JPN) d Lizette Cabrera (AUS)/Maddison Inglis (AUS) 4-6 6-3 [10-2]

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!