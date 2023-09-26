Aussie Daria Saville has advanced to the doubles quarterfinals at a WTA 250 tournament in Ningbo.

China, 26 September 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Ningbo, China

Daria Saville is through to the doubles quarterfinals at a WTA 250 tournament in Ningbo.

The 29-year-old bounced back positively following a first-round singles exit yesterday, teaming with Czech teen Linda Fruhvirtova to record a 7-6(7) 6-1 opening-round doubles victory against Czech Anastasia Detiuc and Poland’s Katarzyna Piter.

This improves Saville’s doubles record to six wins from her nine matches this season.

AUSSIES IN ACTION – Ningbo

RESULTS

Women’s doubles, first round

Daria Saville (AUS)/Linda Fruhvirtova (CZE) d Anastasia Detiuc (CZE)/Katarzyna Piter (POL) 7-6(7) 6-1

COMING UP

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

Daria Saville (AUS)/Linda Fruhvirtova (CZE) v Feng Shuo (CHN)/Zheng Wushuang (CHN)

Beijing, China

Max Purcell and Aleksandar Vukic have made encouraging starts to their qualifying campaigns at an ATP 500 tournament in Beijing.

Purcell, the top seed in the China Open qualifying draw, needed three sets to overcome local wildcard Li Hanwen. The world No.43 fought back from an early deficit to notch a 4-6 6-1 6-2 victory.

Vukic’s progression to the final qualifying round was much smoother, not losing a service game in a 6-4 6-4 triumph against world No.81 Brandon Nakashima.

Purcell and Vukic are now one win away from joining compatriot Alex de Minaur in the main draw.

AUSSIES IN ACTION – Beijing

RESULTS

Men’s qualifying singles, first round

[1] Max Purcell (AUS) d [WC] Li Hanwen (CHN) 4-6 6-1 6-2

[6] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) d Brandon Nakashima (USA) 6-4 6-4

COMING UP

Men’s qualifying singles, final round

[1] Max Purcell (AUS) v [7] J.J. Wolf (USA)

[6] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v [4] Matteo Arnaldi (ITA)

Men’s singles, first round

Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Andy Murray (GBR)

Men’s doubles, first round

Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Jannik Sinner (ITA) v Marcel Granollers (ESP)/Horacio Zeballos (ARG)

