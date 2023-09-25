Storm Hunter sets a new career-high and becomes the highest-ranked Australian female doubles player in 16 years.

Australia, 25 September 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Storm Hunter is making major moves, in both singles and doubles, in this week’s WTA Tour rankings.

The 29-year-old climbs 19 spots in singles (to world No.138) and four spots in doubles (to a career-high world No.2) following her strong performances in Guadalajara.

Hunter made the second round in singles at the WTA 1000 tournament, which was her best result at this level in two years. She also defended her doubles title alongside Belgium’s Elise Mertens, who returns to world No.1 with the victory.

With her rise to world No.2, Hunter becomes the highest-ranked Australian female doubles player in 16 years (since Sam Stosur in June 2007).

More highlights from the latest WTA Tour rankings include:

Women’s singles

Daria Saville returns to the Australian top 10 in the WTA Tour women’s singles rankings.

The 29-year-old, who is on the comeback from knee surgery, rises 16 places to world No.248 after advancing to the second round at a WTA 250 tournament in China last week.

Priscilla Hon is the biggest mover within the Australian top 10, jumping up 23 spots to world No.192 after winning an Australian Pro Tour title in Perth.

Taylah Preston continues to prove one to watch as well. The 17-year-old from Perth rises 37 spots to make her top-400 debut (at world No.399).

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Kimberly Birrell No.104 -4 Olivia Gadecki No.131 0 Storm Hunter No.138 +19 Astra Sharma No.161 -13 Arina Rodionova No.169 -4 Priscilla Hon No.192 +23 Jaimee Fourlis No.204 -8 Lizette Cabrera No.235 -12 Seone Mendez No.247 0 Daria Saville No.248 +16

Women’s doubles

Alexandra Bozovic and Elysia Bolton are on the rise in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings.

The Aussies combined to finish runners-up at an ITF 60 tournament in America last week. This sees 24-year-old Bozovic improve eight spots to world No.159, while 23-year-old Bolton climbs six spots to world No.182.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Hunter No.2 +4 Ellen Perez No.23 -1 Olivia Gadecki No.111 0 Olivia Tjandramulia No.140 +1 Alexandra Bozovic No.159 +8 Talia Gibson No.169 -6 Destanee Aiava No.176 +2 Elysia Bolton No.182 +6 Daria Saville No.183 -6 Petra Hule No.195 -2

> AUSSIE WEEKLY WRAP: Rising stars record major milestones

Note: The ATP Tour rankings will be updated later this week.

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!