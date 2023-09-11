After advancing to his first US Open doubles final, Australian Matt Ebden wants to use that momentum to keep climbing the ATP Tour rankings.

New York, USA, 11 September 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Matt Ebden has his sights set on rising to world No.1 in the ATP Tour doubles rankings.

The 35-year-old from Perth believes he is on the right track after forming a strong partnership with India’s Rohan Bopanna this season.

Ebden, who is projected to improve to a career-high ranking of world No.8 this week, teamed up with 43-year-old Bopanna for the first time in January.

“I said, ‘Look, I want to win Grand Slams. I want to get to No. 1. Are you in?'” Ebden related of how their partnership began.

“He said, ‘I’m in, mate’. So we’ve been building and going for it.”

The duo have proved they are major contenders, reaching the Wimbledon semifinals and US Open final.

They have also won two titles so far this season, including the ATP Masters 1000 tournament at Indian Wells.

“We’ve been able to build and learn off each other, help balance each other out, push each other,” Ebden said.

“It’s been a growing partnership, and it’s been great.”

Ebden admitted their three-set US Open final loss was “gut-wrenching”.

“We did play well enough to win. We were one shot or half a shot away from being up a break and probably winning that match,” Ebden said.

“It’s the worst thing. But it’s also almost the best thing, too, being in Grand Slam finals. It’s where you want to be.”

Ebden and Bopanna’s short-term goal is to be among the top-eight teams to qualify for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin.

They currently sit third in the race.

“It’s encouraging times,” Ebden said. “We’re going great. I see everything good in the future.

“We’re building, we’re going really well in the race, we’re ticking all those boxes.”

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!