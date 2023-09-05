Ellen Perez and Matt Ebden are among nine Australians scheduled to compete on day nine at US Open 2023.

New York, USA, 5 September 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Ellen Perez and Matt Ebden feature in US Open doubles quarterfinals on day nine at Flushing Meadows.

The 27-year-old Perez is enjoying a career-best run in the mixed doubles competition, advancing to the quarterfinals alongside Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands.

The fifth seeds, who are yet to drop a set, take on top-seeded Americans Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajicek for a place in the semifinals.

The 35-year-old Ebden and Indian partner Rohan Bopanna have progressed to the men’s doubles quarterfinals.

This matches world No.11 Ebden’s best result in New York.

To advance to a first US Open semifinal, the sixth seeds need to beat American pair Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow.

Day nine also marks the beginning of the US Open wheelchair competition.

Heath Davidson opens his third singles campaign in New York against world No.20 Ugur Altinel, a 41-year-old from Turkey. This is their first career meeting.

After reaching his maiden Grand Slam singles final at Wimbledon, the 36-year-old Australian is determined to go one better at the US Open.

“I love New York, it’s such a good place to be,” world No.5 Davidson said.

A further six Australians are in action as the junior competition continues at Flushing Meadows. This includes the in-form Pavle Marinkov in the boys’ singles event.

> READ: Marinkov leading Aussie charge at US Open

The US Open is broadcast in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport, with coverage starting from 1am AEST.

Aussies in action on day nine:

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

[6] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v [15] Nathaniel Lammons (USA)/Jackson Withrow (USA), Grandstand, fourth match

Mixed doubles, quarterfinals

[5] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Jean-Julien Rojer (NED) v [1] Jessica Pegula (USA)/Austin Krajicek (USA), Louis Armstrong Stadium, fourth round (not before 6am AEST)

Quad wheelchair singles, first round

Heath Davidson (AUS) v Ugur Altinel (TUR), Court 10, first match (from 1am AEST)

Boys’ singles, second round

[Q] Pavle Marinkov (AUS) v Danil Panarin, Court 15, second match

Boys’ doubles, first round

Charlie Camus (AUS)/Patrick Schoen (SUI) v [4] Kyle Kang (USA)/Cooper Williams (USA), Court 5, fifth match

Girls’ doubles, first round

Lily Taylor (AUS)/Cara Maria Mester (ROU) v [1] Renata Jamrichova (SVK)/Kaitlin Quevedo (USA), Court 5, third match

Roisin Gilheany (AUS)/Olivia Bergler (POL) v Iva Ivanova (BUL)/Sonja Zhiyenbayeva (GER), Court 15, third match

[7] Emerson Jones (AUS)/Charo Esquiva Banuls (ESP) v Thea Frodin (USA)/Anita Tu (USA), Court 15, fourth match

Maya Joint (AUS)/Ariana Anazagasty-Pursoo (USA) v Akasha Urhobo (USA)/Mia Yamakita (USA), Court 17, fourth match

> VIEW: Full US Open 2023 day nine schedule

