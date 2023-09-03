Australians Matt Ebden and Ellen Perez are enjoying career-best runs in the US Open 2023 doubles competitions.

New York, USA, 3 September 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Matt Ebden and Ellen Perez have both secured quarterfinal spots in the US Open 2023 doubles competitions.

The 35-year-old Ebden and Indian partner Rohan Bopanna have advanced to the men’s doubles quarterfinals.

After blitzing through their opening two rounds without facing a break point, Ebden and Bopanna survived a fierce test in the third round.

The sixth seeds needed two hours and 20 minutes, longer than their first two matches combined, to navigate past British duo Julian Cash and Henry Patten.

World No.11 Ebden and world No.14 Bopanna eventually triumphed 6-4 6-7(5) 7-6(6).

This equals Ebden’s career-best US Open result, having also made a quarterfinal appearance in 2021.

The winning run of Thanasi Kokkinakis and Dutch partner Tallon Griekspoor came to an end in the third round, bowing out against fifth-seeded Argentines Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni in a three-set battle.

In the mixed doubles competition, world No.13 Perez and Dutch partner Jean-Julien Rojer scored their second consecutive straight-sets win.

The fifth-seeded duo beat American wildcards Robin Montgomery and Alex Michelsen 6-4 6-4 in the second round.

This equals 27-year-old Perez’s career-best result in a Grand Slam mixed doubles draw. She also made quarterfinals appearances at the US Open in 2021 and Wimbledon earlier this year.

To advance to a first Grand Slam mixed doubles semifinal, Perez and world No.8 Rojer will need to beat top-seeded Americans Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajicek in their next match.

Aussies in action – US Open

RESULTS

Men’s doubles, third round

[6] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) d Julian Cash (GBR)/Henry Patten (GBR) 6-4 6-7(5) 7-6(6)

[5] Maximo Gonzalez (ARG)/Andres Molteni (ARG) d Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Tallon Griekspoor (NED) 7-6(4) 6-7(2) 6-3

Mixed doubles, second round

[5] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Jean-Julien Rojer (NED) d [WC] Robin Montgomery (USA)/Alex Michelsen (USA) 6-4 6-4

COMING UP

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

[6] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v TBC

> VIEW: US Open 2023 men’s doubles draw

Mixed doubles, quarterfinals

[5] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Jean-Julien Rojer (NED) v [1] Jessica Pegula (USA)/Austin Krajicek (USA)

> VIEW: US Open 2023 mixed doubles draw

