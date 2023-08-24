Three Australian women advance in US Open 2023 qualifying
Priscilla Hon is among three Australians to progress to the second round in the US Open 2023 women's qualifying singles competition.
New York, USA , 24 August 2023 | Leigh Rogers
Australian women have made a strong start in the US Open 2023 qualifying singles competition, with three progressing through to the second round.
Olivia Gadecki and Priscilla Hon both scored impressive first-round wins on day two at Flushing Meadows.
World No.139 Gadecki made a near-perfect US Open debut, powering past France’s Harmony Tan 6-3 6-1. The 21-year-old Australian did not lose serve in the 76-minute encounter.
This sets up a second-round clash with world No.225 Louisa Chirico, a 27-year-old American who knocked out Japanese top seed Nao Hibino in the opening round.
Hon eliminated a seeded opponent in the opening round, defeating world No.109 Olga Danilovic 5-7 6-4 6-1.
This is world No.207 Hon’s biggest win since May.
The 25-year-old Hon’s second-round opponent is Japan’s Himeno Sakatsume, a 22-year-old ranked No.195.
Gadecki and Hon join world No.112 Kimberly Birrell, a winner on day one in New York, in the second round.
Arina Rodionova almost joined them too – but lost a heart-breaking three-hour battle today against No.32-seeded Spaniard Marina Bassols Ribera.
World No.137 Bassols Ribera saved multiple match points in a 5-7 7-6(8) 6-4 victory.
A total of six Australian players have advanced to the second round in the US Open qualifying competition, with three Aussie men also progressing.
Aussies in action – US Open
RESULTS
Women’s qualifying singles, first round
Olivia Gadecki (AUS) d Harmony Tan (FRA) 6-3 6-1
Priscilla Hon (AUS) d [11] Olga Danilovic (SRB) 5-7 6-4 6-1
[32] Marina Bassols Ribera (ESP) d Arina Rodionova (AUS) 5-7 7-6(8) 6-4
Vera Zvonareva d Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) 6-3 6-0
Men’s qualifying singles, first round
John Millman (AUS) d [11] Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) 6-4 7-5
Marc Polmans (AUS) d Nicholas David Ionel (ROU) 6-7(5) 7-6(2) 6-3
COMING UP
Women’s qualifying singles, second round
[13] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v Darja Semenistaja (LAT)
Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v Louisa Chirico (USA)
Priscilla Hon (AUS) v Himeno Sakatsume (JPN)
Men’s qualifying singles, second round
[12] James Duckworth (AUS) v Terence Atmane (FRA)
Marc Polmans (AUS) v Dennis Novak (AUT)
John Millman (AUS) v Stefano Travaglia (ITA)
