Australian Alexei Popyrin is the first player through to the third round in the men's singles draw at this year's ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati, USA, 16 August 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Alexei Popyrin has taken advantage of a lucky-loser spot at an ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Cincinnati.

The 24-year-old Australian lost a three-set battle against compatriot Max Purcell in the final qualifying round, but was elevated into the main draw when world No.11 Karen Khachanov withdrew with injury.

Popyrin returned to the winner’s circle today with a 6-7(5) 6-4 6-4 opening-round victory against world No.52 Daniel Altmaier, a 24-year-old German who also entered the draw as a lucky loser.

It is world No.58 Popyrin’s first main-draw win at the Cincinnati Masters.

Popyrin’s good fortune has continued, moving directly into the third round.

His second-round opponent, Chile’s Nicolas Jarry, has withdrawn from the tournament due to the impending arrival of his second child.

Max Purcell also scored his career-first main-draw victory in Cincinnati, beating South Africa’s Lloyd Harris 6-4 6-4.

The 25-year-old Purcell proved steely under pressure, saving all five break points he faced in the 74-minute encounter.

Thanasi Kokkinakis was equally impressive on serve, saving all eight break points he faced in a three-hour and eight-minute battle against Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz.

It wasn’t enough to stop Hurkacz however, with the world No.20 edging out a 7-6(2) 3-6 7-6(1) victory.

Heartbreakingly, this is the second time this season that world No.78 Kokkinakis has lost against Hurkacz in a third-set tiebreak at an ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

Hurkacz outlasts Kokkinakis AGAIN 😱 2023, Miami: Hurkacz d. Kokkinakis 6-7(10) 7-6(7) 7-6(6) in 3:30

2023, Cincinnati: Hurkacz d. Kokkinakis 7-6(2) 3-6 7-6(1) in 3:09#CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/3CQUVpBbu8 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 15, 2023

Alex de Minaur was pushed to three sets in his opening-round clash with American J.J. Wolf, but finished strongly to triumph 6-0 3-6 6-1.

World No.12 De Minaur struck seven aces in the one-hour and 58-minute encounter, helping him record his 11th win from his past 14 matches.

Aussies in action – Cincinnati

RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

Alex de Minaur (AUS) d J.J. Wolf (USA) 6-0 3-6 6-1

[Q] Max Purcell (AUS) d Lloyd Harris (RSA) 6-4 6-4

[LL] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) d [LL] Daniel Altmaier (GER) 6-7(5) 6-4 6-4

Hubert Hurkacz (POL) d [Q] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 7-6(2) 3-6 7-6(1)

Men’s singles, second round

[LL] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) d Nicolas Jarry (CHI) walkover

COMING UP

Men’s singles, second round

Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Gael Monfils (FRA)

[Q] Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [1] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)

[Q] Max Purcell (AUS) v [5] Casper Ruud (NOR)

Men’s singles, third round

[LL] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v TBC

Men’s doubles, first round

Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) v Hubert Hurkacz (POL)/Mate Pavic (CRO) 6-5 to finish

Max Purcell (AUS)/Andrey Rublev v Lloyd Glasspool (GBR)/Harri Heliovaara (FIN) 7-6(10) 2-1 to finish

Men’s doubles, second round

[4] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v [WC] Christopher Eubanks (USA)/Ben Shelton (USA)

John Peers (AUS)/Nikola Mektic (CRO) v TBC

Women’s doubles, second round

[2] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) v Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU)/Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP)

[3] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Tereza Mihalikova (CZE)/Xu Yifan (CHN)

