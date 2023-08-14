Three Australians - Max Purcell, Jordan Thompson and Thanasi Kokkinakis - have qualified for an ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati, USA, 14 August 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Purcell won a two-hour and 57-minute battle against compatriot Alexei Popyrin to secure his place in the Western & Southern Open main draw.

The 25-year-old Purcell recovered from a 1-4 deficit in the final set, reeling off five consecutive games to secure a 6-7(6) 7-5 6-4 victory against his fifth-seeded compatriot.

Thompson scored a 6-3 6-4 victory against Switzerland’s Marc-Andrea Huesler, while Kokkinakis recorded a 5-7 7-6(7) 6-2 win against Colombia’s Daniel Elahi Galan.

Kokkinakis saved three match points in the second-set tiebreak, fighting back from a 3-6 deficit to beat the world No.68 in a three-hour and six-minute encounter.

They join top-ranked Australian man Alex de Minaur in the 56-player main draw.

Aussies in action – Cincinnati

RESULTS

Men’s qualifying singles, final round

[4] Jordan Thompson (AUS) d Marc-Andrea Huesler (SUI) 6-3 6-4

Max Purcell (AUS) d [5] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 6-7(6) 7-5 6-4

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) d [11] Daniel Elahi Galan (COL) 5-7 7-6(7) 6-2

[10] Dusan Lajovic (SRB) d Jason Kubler (AUS) 6-4 6-4

COMING UP

Men’s singles, first round

Alex de Minaur (AUS) v J.J. Wolf (USA)

[Q] Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [WC] John Isner (USA)

[Q] Max Purcell (AUS) v Lloyd Harris (RSA)

[Q] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v Hubert Hurkacz (POL)

Men’s doubles, first round

[4] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Bye

Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) v Hubert Hurkacz (POL)/Mate Pavic (CRO)

Max Purcell (AUS)/Andrey Rublev v Lloyd Glasspool (GBR)/Harri Heliovaara (FIN)

John Peers (AUS)/Nikola Mektic (CRO) v Nathaniel Lammons (USA)/Jackson Withrow (USA)

Women’s doubles, first round

[2] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) v Bye

[3] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Bye

