London, Great Britain, 11 July 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Matt Ebden has recovered from the brink of defeat once again to keep his Wimbledon gentlemen’s doubles title defence alive.

The 35-year-old from Perth and Indian partner Rohan Bopanna saved three match points in a thrilling 7-5 4-6 7-6(5) victory against David Pel from the Netherlands and American Reese Stalder in the third round.

The sixth seeded Ebden and Bopanna also saved a match point in their first-round win earlier in the tournament.

This latest escape extends world No.16 Ebden’s winning streak at the tournament to nine matches. Incredibly, he has saved a total of 12 match points during this run.

Unstoppable Ebden

Match points saved at Wimbledon Match Partner Match points saved First round, 2022 Max Purcell 3 Semifinals, 2022 Max Purcell 5 First round, 2023 Rohan Bopanna 1 Third round, 2023 Rohan Bopanna 3

Ebden created history during his magical run with compatriot Max Purcell last year, becoming the first Wimbledon champions to save match points in multiple matches.

He now has the chance to match that feat alongside world No.12 Bopanna.

Ebden and Bopanna have been one of the world’s top-performing teams this season. They have won 25 matches together, which includes title-winning efforts at Doha and Indian Wells. This marks their best Grand Slam result as a team.

The sixth seeds will look to build on this momentum when they face Dutch duo, Tallon Griekspoor and Bart Stevens, in the quarterfinals. The alternates have proven surprise packets at the tournament, eliminating two seeded teams to reach the final eight.

A strong-serving display helped world No.176 Griekspoor and world No.116 Stevens defeat in-form Australian John Peers and his Brazilian partner Marcelo Melo in the third round. They conceded only 13 points on serve in a 7-5 6-4 victory against the No.16 seeds.

Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson’s winning run also came to an end in the third round, losing to top seeds Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Brit Neal Skupksi.

Koolhof and Skupski, the co-ranked world No.2s, triumphed 6-3 7-6(3) in a high-quality encounter.

Purcell and Thompson were left ruing missed opportunities, having held six set points on Koolhof’s serve in the 10th game of the second set.

This ends world No.56 Purcell’s quest to the defend the title he shared with Ebden last season.

In mixed doubles action, Ebden and partner Ellen Perez lost in the quarterfinals.

British wildcards Jonny O’Mara and Olivia Nicholls delighted local fans with their 7-5 7-5 victory against the fifth-seeded Australians.

Aussies in action – Wimbledon

RESULTS

Gentlemen’s doubles, third round

[6] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v [Alt] David Pel (NED)/Reese Stalder (USA) 7-5 4-6 7-6(5)

[1] Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Neal Skupski (GBR) d Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-3 7-6(3)

[Alt] Tallon Griekspoor (NED)/Bart Stevens (NED) d [16] John Peers (AUS)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) 7-5 6-4

Mixed doubles, quarterfinals

[WC] Jonny O’Mara (GBR)/Olivia Nicholls (GBR) d [5] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Ellen Perez (AUS) 7-5 7-5

COMING UP

Gentlemen’s doubles, quarterfinals

[6] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v [Alt] Tallon Griekspoor (NED)/Bart Stevens (NED)

