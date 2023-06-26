London, Great Britain, 26 June 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Six Australians will contest the Wimbledon 2023 ladies’ singles qualifying competition, which begins in London today.

There are looking to join three Australian men in the second round of the qualifying event at the grass-court Grand Slam.

Aussies in action on day two of qualifying:

Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) v Polona Hercog (SLO)

Ladies’ qualifying singles, first round, Court 2, first match (from 8pm AEST)

Fourlis scored two top-100 wins and posted her best WTA-level result in almost four years in Berlin last week. This provides the 23-year-old with additional confidence ahead of her third Wimbledon qualifying campaign. The world No.169 is looking to qualify at the grass-court Grand Slam for a second consecutive year. Fourlis begins her quest against world No.850 Hercog. The 32-year-old Slovenian, who has used a protected ranking of No.187 to enter, is a former world No.35.

Head-to-head record: First meeting

Priscilla Hon (AUS) v Amandine Hesse (FRA)

Ladies’ qualifying singles, first round, Court 16, first match (from 8pm AEST)

Hon boasts a perfect record in first round qualifying matches at Wimbledon, winning all four she has previously contested. The 25-year-old is yet to qualify at the tournament however, with her best result being final round appearances in 2021 and 2022. The world No.179’s bid to qualify in her fifth attempt begins against world No.585 Hesse. The 30-year-old Frenchwoman has entered with a protected ranking of No.165 and is contesting her first Grand Slam since becoming a mother in July last year.

Head-to-head record: Hesse leads 1-0

Last meeting: Hesse won 6-4 3-6 6-3 (Taipei, November 2019)

[27] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v Katrina Scott (USA)

Ladies’ qualifying singles, first round, Court 9, second match

Gadecki is making her second appearance in a Wimbledon qualifying draw. The 21-year-old from the Gold Coast has contested five ITF singles finals so far this season and captured her biggest career title in Portugal earlier this month. With seven wins from her past nine matches, the world No.136’s confidence is high. Gadecki is determined to continue her winning form when she faces world No.185 Scott. The 19-year-old American is making her Wimbledon debut.

Head-to-head record: First meeting

> VIEW: Wimbledon ladies’ qualifying singles draw

Arina Rodionova (AUS) v Laura Siegemund (GER)

Ladies’ qualifying singles, first round, Court 17, third match

Rodionova is in red-hot form, with 36 wins from her 50 matches so far this season. The 33-year-old has also claimed three ITF titles. Rodionova thrives on grass as well, as her 11-4 career win-loss record in Wimbledon qualifying highlights. The world No.230 completed successful qualifying campaigns in 2017 and 2019. After missing the tournament last year with a wrist injury, Rodionova faces world No.154 Siegemund in her return. The 35-year-old German has been ranked as high as world No.27.

Head-to-head record: First meeting

[15] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v Dayana Yastremska (UKR)

Ladies’ qualifying singles, first round, Court 12, fourth match

Birrell is returning to Wimbledon after a four-year absence. The resurgent 25-year-old, who has recovered from multiple elbow surgeries, is enjoying a career-best season. Birrell has climbed to world No.116 and is now the No.2-ranked Australian woman. Birrell is attempting to qualify at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time. Her opening-round opponent is former world No.21 Yastremska, a big-hitting 23-year-old Ukrainian currently ranked No.152.

Head-to-head record: Yastremska leads 1-0

Last meeting: Yastremska won 7-5 7-6(3) (Surbiton, June 2017)

Storm Hunter (AUS) v [WC] Mingge Xu (GBR)

Ladies’ qualifying singles, first round, Court 15, fourth match

Hunter is contesting her first singles match since a career-best run at Roland Garros, where the 28-year-old qualified without dropping a set and then scored a maiden Grand Slam singles main-draw victory. Hunter is hoping to continue that momentum against Xu, a 15-year-old British wildcard making her Grand Slam debut. This is world No.162 Hunter’s third appearance in a Wimbledon qualifying draw. Her best result is a final round appearance in 2021.

Head-to-head record: First meeting

> VIEW: Full Wimbledon 2023 qualifying day two schedule

Nine Australians, eight men and one woman, have received direct acceptance into the Wimbledon 2023 singles competition.

The Aussie contenders in the ladies’ qualifying singles event are looking to join compatriot Daria Saville in the main draw. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia’s top-ranked woman, has withdrawn due to injury.

> READ: Tomljanovic withdraws from Wimbledon

