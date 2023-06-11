Cruz Hewitt and Alana Subasic were crowned singles champions at an ITF J60 tournament in Darwin this week.

Darwin, Australia, 11 June 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Cruz Hewitt, the son of former world No.1 Lleyton Hewitt, won the biggest singles title of his junior career at an ITF J60 tournament in Darwin this week.

It was a highlight in another impressive week for Australian performers, who recorded strong results across multiple surfaces and continents.

This week’s most outstanding performers (outside of Roland Garros) include:

Jordan Thompson: The 29-year-old made the singles semifinals at an ATP Challenger grass-court event in Surbiton (Great Britain), where he lost to former world No.1 Andy Murray.

Alexei Popyrin and Aleksandar Vukic: The Aussie duo finished runners-up in the doubles event at the ATP Challenger event in Surbiton. It was 23-year-old Popyrin’s career-first doubles final and 27-year-old Vukic’s third.

Luke Saville: The former world No.1 junior qualified at Surbiton, then upset fellow Aussie Alexei Popyrin in the opening round. It was 29-year-old Saville’s fifth career top-100 win in singles and his first since October 2016.

Akira Santillan: The 26-year-old scored his third career top-100 singles win, and first since August 2017, against world No.72 Marco Cecchinato at an ATP Challenger in Heilbronn (Germany). World No.374 Santillan reached the quarterfinals as a qualifier at the clay-court event.

Alex Bolt and Andrew Harris: The Aussie combination won the doubles title at an ATP Challenger hard-court event in Tyler (USA). This is 30-year-old Bolt’s 18th career doubles title and first since February 2018, while it is 29-year-old Harris’ seventh career doubles title.

Elysia Bolton and Alexandra Bozovic: Won an all-Australian doubles final at an ITF 25 tournament in Setubal (Portugal). This is 23-year-old Bolton’s sixth career title and 24-year-old Bozovic’s seventh.

Gabriella Da Silva Fick and Petra Hule: Finished runners-up in doubles at an ITF 25 tournament in Setubal. This was 24-year-old Hule’s third doubles final of the season and 22-year-old Da Silva Fick’s second.

Matthew Romios and Brandon Walkin: Finished runners-up in doubles at an ITF 15 tournament in Sarajevo (Bosnia and Herzegovina). This was a second consecutive final appearance for 24-year-old Romios and 28-year-old Walkin.

Blake Ellis and Blake Bayldon: Made the doubles final at an ITF 15 tournament in Nakhon Si Thammarat (Thailand). This was the third doubles final of the season for both 24-year-old Ellis and 24-year-old Bayldon. Ellis was also a semifinalist in singles.

Sara Nayar: Made a doubles final at an ITF 15 tournament in Nakhon Si Thammarat (Thailand) alongside Israel’s Nicole Khirin. This was 21-year-old Nayar’s first professional doubles final appearance.

Alana Subasic: The 16-year-old won the girls’ singles title at an ITF J60 tournament in Darwin. It is Subasic’s second consecutive title in the Northern Territory and improves her winning streak to 10 matches. She also won the doubles title with fellow Aussie Gabrielle Villegas.

Cruz Hewitt: The 14-year-old won the third singles title of his junior career at an ITF J60 hard-court tournament in Darwin. Hewitt has now won 11 of his past 12 matches on the ITF junior tour.

> READ: Kyrgios set to make competitive return in Stuttgart

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!