Olivia Gadecki clinched the biggest singles title of her career with victory against fellow Australian Arina Rodionova in Portugal.

Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal, 4 June 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Roland Garros is not the only tournament where Australian players have been producing impressive on-court performances in the past week.

Across the world, many Aussie players have recorded outstanding results on the professional and junior tours. This includes in Portugal, where Olivia Gadecki defeated Arina Rodionova in an all-Australian singles final at an ITF 40 tournament.

The 21-year-old Gadecki secured the biggest singles title of her career with a 6-3 6-2 victory, which also snapped a seven-match losing streak in finals.

Top Australian performers of the week include:

Adam Walton: The 24-year-old qualified at an ATP Challenger tournament in Little Rock (USA), then advanced to his first singles semifinal at this level. World No.288 Walton has won 13 of his past 15 matches and is now projected to verge on a top-250 debut.

Olivia Tjandramulia: The 26-year-old is set to break into the world’s top 100 in doubles after recording a runner-up finish at an ITF 60 tournament in Brescia (Italy). It was world No.102 Tjandramulia’s first final appearance of the season.

Olivia Gadecki: Contesting her fifth singles final of the season, the 21-year-old clinched the title at an ITF 40 tournament in Montemor-o-Novo (Portugal). This is Gadecki’s third career title and first since August 2021.

Arina Rodionova: The 33-year-old advanced to her fourth singles final of the season. With her runner-up finish in Montemor-o-Novo, Rodionova has now won 17 of her past 19 hard-court matches.

Talia Gibson: The 18-year-old from Perth was a doubles finalist at an ITF 25 tournament in Tokyo (Japan). Gibson has made three doubles finals in the past three weeks, all with different partners.

Matthew Romios and Brandon Walkin: The Aussie duo successfully defended their ITF 25 doubles title in Kiseljak (Bosnia and Herzegovina). It is 24-year-old Romios’ ninth career title and 28-year-old Walkin’s 16th. It is their fourth ITF title as a team and second this season.

Philip Sekulic: The 19-year-old from Brisbane advanced to his fifth career singles final at an ITF 15 tournament in Nakhon Si Thammarat (Thailand).

Pavle Marinkov: The 17-year-old, who is currently ranked world No.96 in the junior rankings, made the singles semifinals at an ITF J300 tournament in Charleroi-Marcinelle (Belgium).

Tahlia Kokkinis: The 14-year-old advanced to the singles semifinals at an ITF J100 tournament in Varnamo (Sweden). Kokkinis has recorded six wins and made back-to-back semifinals in the past fortnight.

Alana Subasic: The 16-year-old won the girls’ singles title at the ITF J30 tournament in Darwin. This is her second junior title on the ITF World Tennis Tour.

Elijah Dikkenberg: The 14-year-old made his first junior singles final on the ITF World Tennis Tour, finishing runner-up at a J30 tournament in Darwin.

