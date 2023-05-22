Australian Arina Rodionova is through to the second round in the Roland Garros 2023 women's qualifying singles competition.

Paris, France, 22 May 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Arina Rodionova has continued her red-hot form in the Roland Garros qualifying competition.

The 33-year-old from Melbourne recorded a 7-6(10) 6-0 victory against Croatia’s Tara Wurth in opening-round action in Paris.

The steely Rodionova saved five set points in a tight opening set, before roaring home to secure victory in 81 minutes.

Rodionova made the most of her opportunities against world No.158 Wurth, winning seven of the eight break points she earned throughout the match.

This improves world No.203 Rodionova’s season record to 31 wins from 42 matches. A winner of three ITF singles titles so far in 2023, Rodionova has improved her ranking almost 150 places since late February.

This also equals her career-best qualifying result in Paris, where she also made the second round in 2010, 2020 and 2022.

Rodionova will look to continue her winning run against world No.118 Elizabeth Mandlik in the second round. The 22-year-old American is the daughter of Hana Mandlikova, the Roland Garros 1981 women’s singles champion.

Rodionova was the sole Australian winner on the opening day of the qualifying competition.

Argentina’s Thiago Agustin Tirante spoiled Rinky Hijikata’s Roland Garros debut, scoring a 6-3 6-2 victory in their first-round match.

World No.153 Tirante struck 22 winners to Hijikata’s 17 and did not face a break point in their 82-minute encounter.

Li Tu’s maiden Roland Garros appearance also proved short-lived. Hungary’s Fabian Marozsan, the world No.115 who defeated new world No.1 Carlos Alcaraz in Rome last week, posted a 6-3 6-4 win in their first-round clash.

Eight more Australians are scheduled to begin their qualifying campaigns on day two in Paris, with action beginning this evening from 6pm AEST.

> VIEW: Roland Garros 2023 qualifying, day two schedule

Aussies in action – Roland Garros

RESULTS

Women’s qualifying singles, first round

Arina Rodionova (AUS) d Tara Wurth (CRO) 7-6(10) 6-0

Men’s qualifying singles, first round

[25] Fabian Marozsan (HUN) d Li Tu (AUS) 6-3 6-4

Thiago Agustin Tirante (ARG) d [29] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) 6-3 6-2

COMING UP

Men’s qualifying singles, first round

[5] James Duckworth (AUS) v Riccardo Bonadio (ITA)

[18] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v Raphael Collignon (BEL)

Marc Polmans (AUS) v [WC] Harold Mayot (FRA)

Alex Bolt (AUS) v Oleksii Krutykh (UKR)

> VIEW: Roland Garros 2023 men’s qualifying singles draw

Women’s qualifying singles, first round

Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v Darja Semenistaja (LAT)

Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) v Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva (AND)

Priscilla Hon (AUS) v Alice Robbe (FRA)

Storm Hunter (AUS) v [8] Viktorija Golubic (SUI)

Women’s qualifying singles, second round

Arina Rodionova (AUS) v [10] Elizabeth Mandlik (USA)

> VIEW: Roland Garros 2023 women’s qualifying singles draw

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!