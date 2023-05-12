Australia's Alexei Popyrin has scored a massive win to reach the third round at an ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Italy.

Rome, Italy, 12 May 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Alexei Popyrin has impressively kept his unbeaten record against top-10 opponents this season in tact.

The 23-year-old Australian qualifier posted a hard-fought 6-4 4-6 7-5 win against world No.10 Felix Auger-Aliassime in second-round action today at the Italian Open.

Popyrin, who needed three hours and 17 minutes to overcome his Canadian opponent, finished the match with 36 winners.

HUGE WIN! ✅ Popyrin takes out No.10 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in a 3 hour clash 6-4 4-6 7-5!@InteBNLdItalia | #IBI23 pic.twitter.com/tKJF09mNmM — ATP Tour (@atptour) May 12, 2023

It is Popyrin’s fifth career top-10 victory and third this season.

The world No.77 also defeated Auger-Aliassime at Adelaide in January, before powering past world No.9 Taylor Fritz at the Australian Open.

He is the only player currently ranked outside the ATP Tour’s top 20 to boast three top-10 wins this season.

This latest victory propels Popyrin into the third round at an ATP Masters 1000 tournament for only the fourth time in his career – and for the first time since the Paris Masters in November 2021.

His third-round opponent will be either No.22-seeded American Sebastian Korda or Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin.

Popyrin was the sole Australian winner in Rome today, with Thanasi Kokkinakis and Alex de Minaur both exiting in the second round.

Jannik Sinner dominated on serve in a 6-1 6-4 victory against Kokkinakis, with the eighth-seeded Italian conceding just three points on serve in their 78-minute encounter.

Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics scored a 6-3 6-4 victory against the 17th-seeded De Minaur.

Aussies in action – Rome

RESULTS

Men’s singles, second round

[Q] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) d [10] Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 6-4 4-6 7-5

[8] Jannik Sinner (ITA) d [Q] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 6-1 6-4

Marton Fucsovics (HUN) d [17] Alex de Minaur (AUS) 6-3 6-4

COMING UP

Men’s singles, second round

Jason Kubler (AUS) v [31] Bernabe Zapata Miralles (ESP)

Men’s singles, third round

[Q] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v TBC

> VIEW: Italian Open men’s singles draw

Men’s doubles, first round

[7] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v [WC] Federico Arnaboldi (ITA)/Gianmarco Ferrari (ITA)

John Peers (AUS)/Nathaniel Lammons (USA) v [6] Lloyd Glasspool (GBR)/Harri Heliovaara (FIN)

Men’s doubles, second round

Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) v TBC

> VIEW: Italian Open men’s doubles draw

Women’s doubles, second round

[4] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) v TBC

> VIEW: Italian Open women’s doubles draw

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!