Australian Matt Ebden and Indian partner Rohan Bopanna have advanced to the men's doubles final at an ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Spain.

Madrid, Spain, 4 May 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Matt Ebden has become the first Australian man to reach a Madrid Masters doubles final in the tournament’s 21-year history.

The 35-year-old from Perth and Indian partner Rohan Bopanna secured their spot in the final with a hard-fought 5-7 7-6(3) [10-4] victory against eighth seeds Santiago Gonzalez of Mexico and France’s Edouard Roger-Vasselin.

The seventh-seeded combination fired nine aces in the one-hour and 50-minute semifinal battle.

This propels Ebden, who is competing in doubles for the first time in Madrid, into his second career ATP Masters 1000 doubles final. He contested his first during a title-winning run at Indian Wells alongside world No.13 Bopanna earlier this season.

It also moves Ebden and Bopanna into first position in the Race to the ATP Finals, as the team to earn the most ranking points so far in 2023.

The in-form duo teamed up for the first time in January and are into their fourth final of the season. They’ll now play Russian pair Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov for the title.

The men's doubles final is set 🔐 🌟 Bopanna/Ebden vs Khachanov/Rublev 🌟 Which duo will lift the #MMOPEN 🏆 on Saturday? pic.twitter.com/SnjGRrimGp — #MMOPEN (@MutuaMadridOpen) May 4, 2023

Ebden is aiming to become the first Australian in 20 years to win multiple ATP Masters 1000 doubles titles in a season. Paul Hanley and Wayne Arthurs were the last to achieve this feat, claiming both the Rome and Paris crowns in 2003.

Currently ranked world No.22, Ebden is projected to better his previous career-high of No.18 next week. He could be ranked as high as world No.14 if he wins the title.

Aussies in action – Madrid

RESULTS

Men’s doubles, semifinals

[7] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) d [8] Santiago Gonzalez (MEX)/Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA) 5-7 7-6(3) [10-4]

COMING UP

Men’s doubles, final

[7] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Karen Khachanov/Andrey Rublev

