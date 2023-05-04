Ebden and Bopanna dismiss world’s top team to reach Madrid semifinals
Australia's Matt Ebden and Indian partner Rohan Bopanna are through to the semifinals at an ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Spain.
Madrid, Spain, 4 May 2023 | Leigh Rogers
Matt Ebden, Australia’s top-ranked man in doubles, is enjoying a magical debut at the Madrid Open.
The 35-year-old from Perth, who is contesting doubles for the first time in his career at the ATP Masters 1000 clay-court tournament, has progressed to the semifinals alongside Indian partner Rohan Bopanna.
The seventh-seeded duo impressively dismissed the world’s top-team, Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Brit Neal Skupski, in the quarterfinals.
Ebden and Bopanna did not face a break point in a comprehensive 6-3 6-2 victory and conceded only 10 points on serve in the one-hour encounter.
This sets up a semifinal meeting with the eighth seeds, Santiago Gonzalez of Mexico and France’s Edouard Roger-Vasselin.
This is world No.22 Ebden’s second career semifinal appearance at ATP Masters 1000 level. He reached his first earlier this season during a title-winning run at Indian Wells with Bopanna.
Aussies in action – Madrid
RESULTS
Men’s doubles, quarterfinals
[7] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) d [1] Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Neal Skupski (GBR) 6-3 6-2
COMING UP
Men’s doubles, semifinals
[7] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v [8] Santiago Gonzalez (MEX)/Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA)
