Australia's Matt Ebden and Indian partner Rohan Bopanna are through to the semifinals at an ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Spain.

Madrid, Spain, 4 May 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Matt Ebden, Australia’s top-ranked man in doubles, is enjoying a magical debut at the Madrid Open.

The 35-year-old from Perth, who is contesting doubles for the first time in his career at the ATP Masters 1000 clay-court tournament, has progressed to the semifinals alongside Indian partner Rohan Bopanna.

The seventh-seeded duo impressively dismissed the world’s top-team, Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Brit Neal Skupski, in the quarterfinals.

Ebden and Bopanna did not face a break point in a comprehensive 6-3 6-2 victory and conceded only 10 points on serve in the one-hour encounter.

This sets up a semifinal meeting with the eighth seeds, Santiago Gonzalez of Mexico and France’s Edouard Roger-Vasselin.

This is world No.22 Ebden’s second career semifinal appearance at ATP Masters 1000 level. He reached his first earlier this season during a title-winning run at Indian Wells with Bopanna.

Aussies in action – Madrid

RESULTS

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

[7] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) d [1] Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Neal Skupski (GBR) 6-3 6-2

COMING UP

Men’s doubles, semifinals

[7] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v [8] Santiago Gonzalez (MEX)/Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA)

> VIEW: Full Madrid men’s doubles draw

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!