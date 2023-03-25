Australia's Alexei Popyrin has lost in the second round at an ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Miami.

Miami, USA, 25 March 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Alexei Popyrin has been beaten in the second round at the Miami Open.

The 23-year-old Australian put up a gallant fight today against No.26 seed Botic van de Zandschulp, but eventually succumbed in three sets.

Van de Zandschulp, a 27-year-old from the Netherlands, recorded a 4-6 7-6(4) 6-2 victory in their two-hour and 43-minute battle.

Popyrin is left ruining missed opportunities, after converting only one of the seven break points he earned throughout the match.

In women’s doubles action, Storm Hunter and Belgian partner Elise Mertens scored an opening-round win. The sixth seeds proved too strong for Japan’s Miyu Kato and Indonesia’s Aldila Sutjiadi, posting a 6-3 7-6(1) victory.

Reigning Australian Open champions Jason Kubler and Rinky Hijikata were knocked out of the men’s doubles competition. Top seeds Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Brit Neal Skupski triumphed 6-1 6-2 in their first-round meeting.

Aussies in action – Miami

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s singles, second round

[26] Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) d Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 4-6 7-6(4) 6-2

Women’s doubles, first round

[6] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) d Miyu Kato (JPN)/Aldila Sutjiadi (IDA) 6-3 7-6(1)

Men’s doubles, first round

[1] Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Neal Skupski (GBR) d Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) 6-1 6-2

COMING UP

Men’s singles, second round

[15] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Quentin Halys (FRA)

[LL] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [8] Hubert Hurkacz (POL)

> VIEW: Miami Open men’s singles draw

Men’s doubles, first round

[6] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Kevin Krawietz (GER)/Fabrice Martin (FRA)

John Peers (AUS)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) v [WC] Marcos Giron (USA)/J.J. Wolf (USA)

Women’s doubles, second round

[6] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) v Monica Niculescu (ROU)/Alicja Rosolska (POL)

[8] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v TBC

