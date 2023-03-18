Australia's Matt Ebden and Indian partner Rohan Bopanna are through to the BNP Paribas Open men's doubles final.

Indian Wells, USA, 18 March 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Matt Ebden and Indian partner Rohan Bopanna have advanced to the men’s doubles final at Indian Wells.

They eliminated American favourites and defending champions John Isner and Jack Sock in a hard-fought semifinal battle today, eventually prevailing 7-6(6) 7-6(2) in a match featuring no breaks of serve.

Ebden and Bopanna saved all nine break points they faced in the one-hour and 38-minute encounter.

This propels Ebden into his first ATP Masters 1000 final.

The 35-year-old from Perth also becomes only the second Australian to advance to a men’s doubles final in the Californian desert since 2006. Ebden is now hoping to emulate John Peers’ title-winning run in 2021.

The world’s top team, Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Brit Neal Skupski, await in the championship match.

This is a third finals appearance from their past four tournaments for Ebden and Bopanna, who have now won 10 of their 12 matches in this impressive run.

Ebden, currently ranked No.37, is projected to rise to a career-high world No.23 by reaching the final and overtakes reigning Australian Open champion Jason Kubler as the Australian No.1. He could break into the world’s top 20 if he wins the title.

Aussies in action – Indian Wells

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s doubles, semifinals

Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) d John Isner (USA)/Jack Sock (USA) 7-6(6) 7-6(2)

COMING UP

Men’s doubles, final

Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v [1] Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Neal Skupski (GBR)

