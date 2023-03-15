Australian Storm Hunter has advanced to the BNP Paribas Open doubles quarterfinals alongside Belgian partner Elise Mertens.

Indian Wells, USA, 15 March 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Storm Hunter has matched her career-best result at Indian Wells, reaching the women’s doubles quarterfinals for a second consecutive year.

The 28-year-old Australian and Belgian partner Elise Mertens are yet to drop a set this year in the Californian desert. The sixth-seeded duo continued their winning run at the WTA 1000 tournament today with a 6-4 6-4 victory against American wildcards Danielle Collins and Peyton Stearns.

This sets up a quarterfinal showdown with top-seeded Czechs and two-time reigning Australian Open champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova.

Ellen Perez and her American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez bowed out in the second round, losing to the Australian Open 2023 finalists in a tight encounter.

Japanese pair Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara managed to edge out a 3-6 6-4 [10-8] victory against the eighth seeds.

Aussies in action – Indian Wells

TODAY’S RESULTS

Women’s doubles, second round

[6] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) d Danielle Collins (USA)/Peyton Stearns (USA) 6-4 6-4

Shuko Aoyama (JPN)/Ena Shibahara (JPN) d [8] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) 3-6 6-4 [10-8]

COMING UP

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

[6] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) v [1] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE)

> VIEW: Full Indian Wells women’s doubles draw

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN)/Denis Shapovalov (CAN)

> VIEW: Full Indian Wells men’s doubles draw

