Former world No.1 junior Luke Saville hopes to climb the singles rankings this season.

Australia, 15 February 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Luke Saville is determined to reignite his singles career.

The 29-year-old has predominantly played doubles for the past three years and soared to a career-high doubles ranking of world No.23 in November 2021.

Saville made doubles his priority after advancing to the Australian Open 2020 final alongside compatriot Max Purcell, which helped them become regulars on the ATP Tour doubles scene.

“Our rankings got so high, that it was tough to say no to that (opportunity),” Saville told tennis.com.au at this year’s Australian Open.

Saville has since contested a further four ATP Tour doubles finals, including three last season. He also achieved a lifelong dream to represent Australia at the Olympic Games and in the Davis Cup competition.

But the South Australian, who is currently ranked world No.76 in doubles, has decided to switch his attention back to singles.

Saville was an outstanding junior, rising to world No.1 after capturing the Wimbledon 2011 and Australian Open 2012 boys’ singles titles. He was also a finalist at Australian Open 2011 and Wimbledon 2012 and won a Junior Davis Cup title alongside Jason Kubler in 2009.

He turned professional in 2012 and claimed eight ITF Futures singles titles, with the last of these coming in January 2020.

Saville’s singles ranking peaked at world No.152 in February 2015 and his best Grand Slam results came at Wimbledon, where he successfully qualified in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

“To get back into Grand Slam qualies is the goal,” said Saville, who made his last Grand Slam singles qualifying appearance at Australian Open 2020.

“Trying to get my ranking back into the top 240 is the initial goal and then I’ll go from there.”

Saville is making steady progress, improving his ranking more than 470 places since August. From outside the world’s top 1000, Saville now sits at world No.598.

He has won 18 of his 29 singles matches in this period, qualifying at five ATP Challenger tournaments and advancing to an Australian Pro Tour quarterfinal in November.

“It’s very fresh into the comeback,” said Saville, who played only six professional singles matches between December 2020 and March 2022. “But I’m really enjoying it.”

Saville, whose wife Daria is Australia’s No.2-ranked woman, is still thriving in doubles too.

He made the Australian Open third round alongside childhood friend Alex Bolt and captured his 26th career title last week in Burnie with fellow Aussie Tristan Schoolkate.

Burnie's newest champions! Congrats to all 👏 🏆 Women's singles | Jaimee Fourlis 🇦🇺

🏆 Men's singles | Yuta Shimizu 🇯🇵

🏆 Women's doubles | 🇦🇺 Destanee

Aiava/Naiktha Bains 🇬🇧

🏆 Men's doubles | 🇦🇺 Tristan Schoolkate/Luke Saville 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/gNrf8kdv1T — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) February 13, 2023

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!