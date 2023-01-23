equidi uses evidence-based insights to help businesses level the ledger on gender by providing real-time visibility on a single dashboard.

Tennis Australia to further drive gender equity

AO StartUps has unveiled equidi as the third company to be showcased in the inaugural AO Startups pilot program.

Equidi uses evidence-based insights to help businesses level the ledger on gender, providing companies with real-time visibility over – pay, opportunity and representation gaps, across every part of their business – on a single dashboard.

“As a sport and business that drove equal prize money for Women and Men, we understand the important role that sport can play in driving equality across all aspects of society, so we are naturally excited to announce Equidi as an AO Startups company,” Tennis Australia Head of Innovation Dr Machar Reid said.

The launch of AO StartUps is the latest step in Tennis Australia’s innovation program which helps startup companies pilot their cutting-edge technology at the AO and other areas of Tennis Australia’s business.

The Tennis Australia People and Culture team will pilot the Equidi platform throughout 2023 to track progress and accelerate its efforts toward gender equity targets.

“The technology will be hugely beneficial to accurately compare pay gaps and representation in real-time across every part of our workforce as well as check how we are performing against industry peers,” Tennis Australia People & Culture Director Scott Glover said.

For over 15 years, Natalie Flynn, Equidi CEO and founder, has been working to empower businesses to take a lead in creating a more equitable and inclusive future.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with AO StartUps on bringing to life Equidi’s vision of shaping a more equitable and inclusive future – one we can all look forward to. It’s an honour to be working with Tennis Australia – an organisation with aligned values and a long-standing commitment to levelling up the balance on gender for good,” Flynn said.

“We’re excited to be leading the paradigm shift in how gender equity is being addressed by businesses today and look forward to helping them see the change and be the change – doing good business – even better.”

The full cohort of AO StartUps will be announced across AO 2023.

About equidi

Equidi is a world-first platform that’s providing companies with real-time visibility over – pay, opportunity and representation gaps, across every part of their business – on a single dashboard. With AI-generated recommendations to drive action, and the tools, resources, and strategies to set goals, track progress and lift performance, every day. equidi is empowering businesses to take a lead in creating a more equitable and inclusive future. A future we can all look forward to.