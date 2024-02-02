Six new early-stage tech companies joined the AO StartUps program, expanding the range of innovative new technology piloted at Australian Open 2024.

Melbourne, Australia, 2 February 2024 | Tennis Australia

The new cohort encompasses startups that support a range of verticals across Tennis Australia’s business including participation, performance, broadcast, event operations and the fan experience.

“Each time we have made the call-out for AO StartUps applications, the interest from the global community has exceeded our expectations,” Tennis Australia Head of Innovation Dr Machar Reid said.

“This latest intake expands the AO StartUps portfolio to 20 companies and ensures we remain at the forefront of adopting new technology and continually pushing the boundaries to improve all aspects of our events and the sport of tennis.

“Our ongoing mission is to uncover the best ideas across early-stage sport tech companies and provide an incredible opportunity for them to be part of the biggest global sports and entertainment event in January.”

The 2024 AO StartUps portfolio includes:

BatFast (UK): patented technology using data, AR, machine learning and robotics to re-engineer how sports are played.

(Australia): new technology for measuring human movement control to identify future athletic stars, optimise performance, and monitor recovery UDU (Denmark): developed the world’s first spatial controller for mobile gaming that lets you touch, feel and control games like never before.

AO StartUps is led by the Tennis Australia Innovation team and follows the launch of Tennis Australia’s Venture Capital fund, Wildcard Ventures, and its multi-year partnership with global accelerator powerhouse, Techstars.

BatFast

BatFast re-engineers how people play sport. With data and patented technology, they’ve made sports more accessible for beginners and aspiring professionals alike – whether you’re there to play, compete, or improve.

The BatFast technology was used at AO24 as part of an activation to get kids involved in coloured ball competitions

Find out more: batfast.com

1080 Motion

1080 Motion develops strength and speed training equipment utilising electric motors for resistance. 1080 are the global market leader in elite sports, committed to create user friendly solutions with a solid footing in science. More than 100 professional teams in leagues such as the Premier League, Bundesliga, NFL, NBA, MLS, NHL, MLB and French Rugby, as well as many tennis federations, are using 1080 machines for training, testing and rehabilitation.

The 1080 Motion technology was installed in player gyms at AO24.

Find out more: 1080motion.com

Pendular

Pendular provides an AI-driven, sports highlights generation technology. The Spanish startup’s technology also generates real-time videos in 16:9and 9:16 formats to reach new fans and increase revenues with new advertising formats.

The Pendular technology was trialled by the Tennis Australia content team during AO24.

Find out more: pendular.io

CAMB.AI

CAMB.AI’s advanced and proprietary technology can instantaneously translate content into100+ languages and 50+ dialects. The platform is specifically designed for sports and sports media companies to transcend language barriers and make content universally relatable and accessible. CAMB.AI’s technology expertly captures and transfers voice modulations and speech nuances, ensuring authentic, seamless experiences in multi-speaker videos, even in environments with significant background noise.

The CAMB.AI technology was used by the Tennis Australia content team to produce press conferences in Spanish and Mandarin during AO24.

Find out more: camb.ai

Prism Neuro

Prism Neuro is at the forefront of measuring and improving human movement control to identify future athletic stars and keep them shining. At the heart of athlete prowess lies precise movement control, and they’re the first and only company measuring Proprioception, Visual & Vestibular Systems – the three pathways governing movement control. Their portable testing system quantifies the brain-body connection responsible for movement control to identify athletes with exceptional potential and also those who may benefit from some support to perform at their peak. At the core of their mission is empowerment for athletes through unparalleled insights into their performance capabilities.

Find out more: prismneuro.com

UDU

UDU is on a mission to turn sedentary mobile gaming into social, engaging and physical experiences. To do so, they have created the world’s first spatial controller for mobile gaming that lets you touch, feel and control games like never before. UDU transforms real-world gestures into digital actions with unparalleled precision and responsiveness. This innovative technology not only elevates the gaming experience but also promotes physical activity and engaging experiences with friends and family. UDU’s controller is supported by a robust platform of third-party games, offering a seamless and enhanced gaming experience that is both accessible and affordable.

Find out more: udu.dk

Eleven AO StartUps demo at AO24

Since its launch at AO23, AO STARTUPS has provided 20 early-stage companies the opportunity to pilot their cutting-edge technology at the AO and other areas of Tennis Australia’s business.

Other AO Startups piloting their technology at AO24, include:

PAM Wayfinding (US) – providing intuitive digital navigation on the AO app & website

(US) – providing intuitive digital navigation on the AO app & website Trickshot (UK) – Processing 3D data into new immersive 3D Player Skele-Motion

(UK) – Processing 3D data into new immersive 3D Player Skele-Motion YBVR (Spain) – Building the next generation of live immersive video experiences in VR/360, unleashing the potential of immersive broadcasting.

(Spain) – Building the next generation of live immersive video experiences in VR/360, unleashing the potential of immersive broadcasting. Straffr (Germany) – The world’s first smart resistance band available in AO gyms

(Germany) – The world’s first smart resistance band available in AO gyms DVOX (Canada) – New AO Commentary Box offers six courts of live commentary for onsite fans via the WiFi.

Trickshot

Trickshot’s mission is to bring live sports to new worlds, unlocking the massive potential of 3D data to change the way we interact with sport.

The UK start-up is one of seven companies selected to be part of the 2023 AO StartUps mid-year portfolio.

With a portfolio featuring prestigious partners like Canon, and leading NBA teams including the Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets, Trickshot’s Enterprise SaaS platform unleashes the power of 3D data to redefine sports content experiences for fans worldwide.

Tennis Australia piloted the Trickshot technology through development of new immersive broadcast highlights during AO24.

Find out more: trickshot.dev

YBVR | XTADIUM

AO StartUps has on-boarded YBVR to pilot an AO Immersive channel in Xtadium VR app.

YBVR is building the next generation of live immersive video experiences in VR/360, unleashing the potential of immersive broadcasting by providing unparalleled immersive experiences to sports fans connected from anywhere with any device: mobile, web, TV, and, of course, XR devices.

YBVR launched the Xtadium app in 2022 with dedicated channels for several leading global sports including UFC, NASCAR & Euroleague basketball.

Find out more: ybvr.com

PAM

PAM is a leader in building connected environments through smart navigation and digital wayfinding technology.

The LA & Sydney-based start-up is one of seven companies selected to be part of the 2023 AO StartUps mid-year portfolio.

Fans attending Australian Open 2024 had for the first time access to intuitive digital navigation on the official AO mobile app and website.

Utilising PAM’s technology, TA’s Digital team launched a dedicated AO24 eXplorer map offering a trusted digital touchpoint for fans to find locations and experiences including food outlets, merchandise stores, amenities and VIP concierge.

Find out more: https://pam.co/

STRAFFR

STRAFFR is driving the global fitness industry forward through its development of smart, portable and affordable workout equipment.

Combining innovative technology with high quality materials, the company is developing a suite of connected hardware devices that work in conjunction with an innovative new mobile app which offers customers access to live feedback, progress tracking and coaching advice from pro athletes.

STRAFFR’s launch product is the world’s first smart resistance band that connects to an app to provide live feedback and training analytics.

The smart resistance bands were available at the on-site player gym during AO24, providing players with access to the therabands and live training analytics.

Find out more: en.straffr.com

DVOX

DVOX redefines the way people experience live events by providing a reliable and simple way to stream live audio content directly to event attendees’ smartphones without the need for apps or extra hardware.

This ground-breaking technology allows fans at live sports events to use their smartphone to directly hear live commentary, everything happening on the bench, the referee’s calls or even the players themselves.

The DVOX audio streaming technology was deployed during the 2023 Laver Cup at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver – offering fans an event first immersive audio experience, with sounds from the team benches streamed live to their smartphones.

The DVOX technology was also used at AO24 offering in-stadium fans with access to live match commentary audio feeds.

Find out more: dvox.com

About AO StartUps

Previous companies to have joined AO StartUps include: Stringr, Circular, Raven, Cape Bionics, Equidi, Calyx, MATCHi, Amperfii and Recut.

AO StartUps is part of the Tennis Australia innovation and venture capital strategy which enables early-stage companies pilot their cutting-edge technology at the AO and within other areas of Tennis Australia’s business.

Companies participating in AO StartUps are provided the opportunity to prove their business models in real time and directly access proprietary intel and exposure at one of the world’s largest sport and entertainment events. It has been designed to extract maximum value for the startup, streamline corporate processes that can often stifle innovating at speed, and provide an opportunity for investment via Tennis Australia’s venture capital fund, Wildcard Ventures.

The creation of AO StartUps follows the launch of Tennis Australia’s Venture Capital fund, Wildcard Ventures, and its multi-year partnership with global accelerator powerhouse, Techstars. Visit aostartups.ausopen.com to learn more.