Melbourne, 31 January 2023 | tennis.com.au

The full line-up of companies has been revealed for the inaugural AO StartUps program.

AO StartUps is the latest step in the Tennis Australia venture capital strategy which helps early-stage companies pilot their cutting-edge technology at the AO and within other areas of Australian tennis.

“When we called for applications, we were inundated with companies across the globe seeking to be part of the inaugural AO StartUps portfolio. The benefit of having such interest is now a diverse set of startups working across our business,” said Tennis Australia Head of Innovation Dr Machar Reid.

“We have Cape working with our National Academy, Equidi with our People and Culture team, MATCHi with our tennis and padel Participation team, Calyx with our Sustainability team, Recut with our Communications team, YBVR with our Media team and Amperfii with our Data and Analytics team.”

“It’s pushing our innovation agenda at Tennis Australia and at the same time providing us great investment opportunities for the future.”

The seven companies cover a broad cross-section of businesses, however common to all is their disruptive technology and application within various areas of Tennis Australia including the Australian Open.

“Over the last three years we have been working with US based, venture capital powerhouse, Techstars, to further our push into the VC space, and that partnership has led us to launch AO StartUps this year,” Reid said.

“Through this process, we recognised the immense opportunity to better engage with early-stage Sport Tech companies and create mutual success by piloting their technology as part of the biggest global sports and entertainment event in January.”

About AO Startups

AO StartUps is the latest step in Tennis Australia’s innovation program which helps startup companies pilot their cutting-edge technology at the AO and other areas of Tennis Australia’s business. Companies participating in AO StartUps will be provided the opportunity to prove their business models in real-time and directly access proprietary intel and exposure at one of the world’s largest sports and entertainment events. It’s been designed to extract maximum value for the startup, streamline corporate processes that can often stifle innovating at speed, and provide an opportunity for future investment via Tennis Australia’s venture capital fund, Wildcard Ventures. Visit wildcardventures.vc for more information.

The creation of AO StartUps follows the launch of Tennis Australia’s Venture Capital fund (Wildcard Ventures) and its multi-year partnership with global accelerator powerhouse, Techstars.

Meet the companies

Amperfii pushes data agenda forward with AO Startups

Data analytics platform Amperfii has been selected to take part in the inaugural AO StartUps pilot program.

Amperfii’s technology platform coordinates teams and their data projects to maximise business results and opportunities.

Tennis Australia will pilot the Amperfii data platform throughout 2023 to help better coordinate and drive more impactful results with critical data projects.

About Amperfii

Amperfii is an Aussie software-as-a-service startup on a mission to improve business engagement with data & analytics teams across Australia and the world. Our innovative platform helps leaders bring their data & analytics program to life – providing better visibility for all stakeholders, fostering stronger alignment & collaboration, and putting a spotlight on business value – so that organisations can leverage data for bigger impact.

Calyx uses data-driven insights to reduce the impact of our food system on planetary boundaries

Cleantech startup Calyx provides data-driven insights to understand the environmental impact of food items, including their carbon footprint. The insights then empower growers, brands, retailers and consumers to make more sustainable choices.

Calyx will be working behind the scenes at AO 2023 to footprint food menus, detailing the environmental impact, including carbon emissions, biodiversity and water. The aim is for the sustainability of food items to be displayed on food menus in the future, helping consumers make informed choices.

About Calyx

At Calyx our vision is to provide data-driven insights to transform our food system. We use data to deliver impact transparency across food supply chains. Empowering millions of people to make better choices as growers, brands, retailers and consumers.

CAPE Bionics introduces custom fit compression to Australian Open & National Tennis Academy

Compression garment manufacturer CAPE Bionics manufactures prescription compression garments, individually sized from 3D athlete scans, to impose a unique and optimum pressure for performance, recovery, rehab or travel benefit.

CAPE compression garments will be introduced to AO players during January ahead of a full-scale integration into Tennis Australia’s National Tennis Academy Program throughout 2023.

About CAPE Bionics

CAPE provides professional athletes with the professional compression they deserve. After developing medical-grade compression for astronauts with NASA, the European Space Agency and MIT, we have now developed a sports range that is individually made for each athlete from a 3D scan using our proprietary AutoTailor system. Unique and optimum pressures regimes for either performance, recovery, travel or rehabilitation deliver genuine and consistent benefits such as 10% faster recovery. CAPE is a Class 1 medical device, and is proven on the Space Station, in the literature and across professional sporting teams around the world.

equidi to empower businesses to take a lead in creating a more equitable and inclusive future

equidi uses evidence-based insights to help businesses level the ledger on gender, providing companies with real-time visibility over pay, opportunity and representation gaps, across every part of their business – on a single dashboard.

The Tennis Australia People and Culture team will pilot the Equidi platform throughout 2023 to track progress and accelerate its efforts toward gender equity targets.

About equidi

equidi is a world-first platform that’s providing companies with real-time visibility over – pay, opportunity and representation gaps, across every part of their business – on a single dashboard. With AI-generated recommendations to drive action, and the tools, resources, and strategies to set goals, track progress and lift performance, every day. equidi is empowering businesses to take a lead in creating a more equitable and inclusive future. A future we can all look forward to.

MATCHi – The world’s fastest-growing booking system for racquet sports including Padel

The leading tech platform for the global racquet sports community, MATCHi enables players to easily book courts, activities and keep track of their leagues on the go.

The MATCHi application will be piloted by players and venues across Australia throughout 2023 and play a critical role in helping support the growth of complementary formats and racquet sports such as Padel Tennis.

About MATCHi

MATCHi is a complete booking system for racket sports venues worldwide. With over 10 years of experience, the business has built a perfect blend between user-friendly technology and powerful functionality. Its origins began in Sweden and now operates in 30 countries with over 2600 active venues.

Recut brings Generative AI in video to the AO

Recut is a generative AI-based text-to-video technology where users can create infinite permutations of their own video content customised to individual viewers, engaging and delighting audiences like never before.

Tennis Australia will pilot Recut during the AO to create hyper-personalised videos behind the scenes with CEO Craig Tiley to the thousands of staff that make up the AO team.

About Recut

Recut creates unlimited video content at scale. Recut is a generative AI-based text-to-video editor, focusing on high-fidelity, expressive videos that can be used for sales, marketing, advertising and fan experiences. With Recut, users can create infinite permutations of their own content that is customized to each individual viewer, engaging and delighting audiences like never before.

YBVR to pilot an AO Immersive channel in Xtadium VR app

YBVR is building the next generation of live immersive video experiences in VR/360, unleashing the potential of immersive broadcasting by providing unparalleled immersive experiences to sports fans connected from anywhere with any device: mobile, web, TV, and, of course, XR devices.

YBVR launched the Xtadium app in 2022 with dedicated channels for several leading global sports including UFC, NASCAR & Euroleague basketball.

About YBVR

Yerba Buena VR (YBVR) is the world leader in sports in VR, a Silicon Valley-based technology company whose main purpose is to bring emotions closer to sports fans by providing a unique experience that transports them to their favorite sporting events without leaving their homes. YBVR is a one-stop-shop that has been six years in the market for building the next generation of live immersive video experiences in VR/360, unleashing the potential of immersive broadcasting by providing unparallel immersive experiences to sports fans connected from anywhere with any device: mobile, web, TV, and, of course, XR devices.

About Xtadium

Xtadium is the Home for Sports in the Metaverse; it is the only VR App where fans can find different sports in branded virtual spaces (Xtadium rooms) with the content of each sports partner. Xtadium gives fans the opportunity of enjoying their favorite sporting events with their friends by introducing the watch party feature, which allows users to invite friends that are hundreds of kilometers away from them and watch different sports together, interacting with each other’s avatars and talking as if they were in the same room. Offering multiple camera angles, including 180°and 360° videos, replays, time-shifts, and real-time statistics, Xtadium is becoming the primary destination for watching live sports in the Metaverse.