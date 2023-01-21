Aussie hope Alex de Minaur continues to impress at Australian Open 2023, scoring a comprehensive third-round win against France's Benjamin Bonzi.

Melbourne, Australia, 21 January 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Alex de Minaur has matched his career-best result at the Australian Open, advancing to the fourth round for a second consecutive year.

The 23-year-old’s first appearance at Rod Laver Arena this tournament proved a successful one, outplaying world No.48 Benjamin Bonzi 7-6(0) 6-2 6-1.

De Minaur comfortably stepped into the spotlight at his home Grand Slam, patiently navigating past the 26-year-old Frenchman in two hours and eight minutes.

“I’m very happy, I can’t lie,” De Minaur said during his on-court interview.

“Honestly, as a kid this is what you train for. To be playing on this court, in front of you guys, on one of the biggest stages in the world. Every time I get out here, I’ve got to pinch myself.”

The world No.24 was tested early, but blitzed through the opening-set tiebreak without conceding a point.

With the momentum firmly in his favour, De Minaur won 12 of the next 15 games to seal a comfortable victory.

This result maintains De Minaur’s unbeaten record against non-seeded opponents at his home Grand Slam, having won all 10 matches he has played.

It also makes him the first Australian to reach back-to-back Australian Open men’s singles fourth rounds since Bernard Tomic in 2016.

The only other Aussie man to achieve this feat in the past two decades was Lleyton Hewitt, who made the round of 16 for three straight years between 2003-2005.

To reach a first quarterfinal at Melbourne Park, De Minaur will need to beat either nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic or former world No.3 Grigor Dimitrov. They play their third-round match this evening.

“I’m just excited,” De Minaur said of his next round. “It’s another chance to come out here and play against the best in the world and show what I’m made of.”

AUSSIES IN ACTION – Australian Open

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s singles, third round

[22] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Benjamin Bonzi (FRA) 7-6(0) 6-2 6-1

COMING UP

Men’s singles, third round

[WC] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Ben Shelton (USA)

Men’s singles, fourth round

[22] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v TBC

> VIEW: Australian Open 2023 men's singles draw

