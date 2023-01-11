Purcell powers into final round of Australian Open 2023 qualifying
Australia's Max Purcell eliminated experienced Bosnian Damir Dzumhur in the second round of Australian Open 2023 qualifying today.
Melbourne, Australia, 11 January 2023 | Darren Parkin
Max Purcell has moved a step closer to securing a spot in the Australian Open 2023 main draw.
The 24-year-old Australian recorded a straight-sets win over Bosnian Damir Dzumhur in second-round qualifying action at Melbourne Park today.
Purcell broke serve early in both sets and was in control throughout, eventually closing it out 6-4 7-5.
“I think 95 per cent of the match was played on my terms,” Purcell said.
The world No.204 could see the finish line leading 6-4 5-4 and with a 40-0 lead on serve, before Dzumhur rallied.
Purcell kept his cool in the warm conditions and eventually closed it out with an ace – on his seventh match point.
“I had a lot of chances to make that a bit more than a single break in the first and the second sets,” Purcell said after defeating the former world No.23.
“It took some closing out. I actually think I served the right way on those match points, he just picked it correctly.”
✅ Home crowd support
✅ Into the third round of qualifying
✅ Bring up match point with a 37-shot rally@MaxPurcell98 is ticking off today's to-do list in style 🔥#AusOpen • #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/9wE880pC9B
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 11, 2023
The Wimbledon 2022 gentlemen’s doubles champion is now one win away from his first main-draw singles appearance at his home Slam since 2020.
“It’d be great to get another Aussie into the main draw. I think I’m playing okay,” Purcell said. “It’s not far fetched to see myself in a main draw, particularly in Australia, I don’t think.”
Purcell, a two-time Australian Open doubles finalist, will play world No.134 Matteo Arnaldi in the final qualifying round.
The No.22-seeded Italian denied an all-Australian showdown, saving a match point in his 5-7 7-5 6-4 second-round victory today against Aussie Alex Bolt.
Tickets to attend Australian Open qualifying, which concludes tomorrow, are just $5 for kids and $10 for adults. Fans will also be able to see some of the world’s top-ranked players compete in practice matches at Melbourne Park.
AUSSIES IN ACTION – Australian Open
TODAY’S RESULTS
Men’s qualifying singles, second round
[21] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) d Thiago Agustin Tirante (ARG) 7-6(4) 6-3
Max Purcell (AUS) d Damir Dzumhur (BIH) 6-4 7-5
[22] Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) d Alex Bolt (AUS) 5-7 7-5 6-4
Marco Trungelliti (ARG) d Marc Polmans (AUS) 3-6 6-2 6-3
Laurent Lokoli (FRA) d Li Tu (AUS) 6-1 6-7(6) 6-2
Luciano Darderi (ITA) d [WC] Dane Sweeny (AUS) 7-5 1-6 6-1
Peter Gojowczyk (GER) d [WC] Adam Walton (AUS) 2-6 6-2 6-4
COMING UP
Men’s qualifying singles, second round
[WC] Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) v Raul Brancaccio (ITA)
Men’s qualifying singles, final round
[21] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v [9] Michael Mmoh (USA)
Max Purcell (AUS) v [22] Matteo Arnaldi (ITA)
> VIEW: Full Australian Open 2023 men’s qualifying singles draw
