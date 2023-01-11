Australia's Max Purcell eliminated experienced Bosnian Damir Dzumhur in the second round of Australian Open 2023 qualifying today.

Melbourne, Australia, 11 January 2023 | Darren Parkin

Max Purcell has moved a step closer to securing a spot in the Australian Open 2023 main draw.

The 24-year-old Australian recorded a straight-sets win over Bosnian Damir Dzumhur in second-round qualifying action at Melbourne Park today.

Purcell broke serve early in both sets and was in control throughout, eventually closing it out 6-4 7-5.

“I think 95 per cent of the match was played on my terms,” Purcell said.

The world No.204 could see the finish line leading 6-4 5-4 and with a 40-0 lead on serve, before Dzumhur rallied.

Purcell kept his cool in the warm conditions and eventually closed it out with an ace – on his seventh match point.

“I had a lot of chances to make that a bit more than a single break in the first and the second sets,” Purcell said after defeating the former world No.23.

“It took some closing out. I actually think I served the right way on those match points, he just picked it correctly.”

✅ Home crowd support

✅ Into the third round of qualifying

✅ Bring up match point with a 37-shot rally@MaxPurcell98 is ticking off today's to-do list in style 🔥#AusOpen • #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/9wE880pC9B — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 11, 2023

The Wimbledon 2022 gentlemen’s doubles champion is now one win away from his first main-draw singles appearance at his home Slam since 2020.

“It’d be great to get another Aussie into the main draw. I think I’m playing okay,” Purcell said. “It’s not far fetched to see myself in a main draw, particularly in Australia, I don’t think.”

Purcell, a two-time Australian Open doubles finalist, will play world No.134 Matteo Arnaldi in the final qualifying round.

The No.22-seeded Italian denied an all-Australian showdown, saving a match point in his 5-7 7-5 6-4 second-round victory today against Aussie Alex Bolt.

Tickets to attend Australian Open qualifying, which concludes tomorrow, are just $5 for kids and $10 for adults. Fans will also be able to see some of the world’s top-ranked players compete in practice matches at Melbourne Park.

> BUY NOW: Australian Open 2023 tickets

AUSSIES IN ACTION – Australian Open

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s qualifying singles, second round

[21] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) d Thiago Agustin Tirante (ARG) 7-6(4) 6-3

Max Purcell (AUS) d Damir Dzumhur (BIH) 6-4 7-5

[22] Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) d Alex Bolt (AUS) 5-7 7-5 6-4

Marco Trungelliti (ARG) d Marc Polmans (AUS) 3-6 6-2 6-3

Laurent Lokoli (FRA) d Li Tu (AUS) 6-1 6-7(6) 6-2

Luciano Darderi (ITA) d [WC] Dane Sweeny (AUS) 7-5 1-6 6-1

Peter Gojowczyk (GER) d [WC] Adam Walton (AUS) 2-6 6-2 6-4



> READ MORE: Vukic advances in AO 2023 qualifying

> READ MORE: Aussie women crash out in Australian Open qualifying

COMING UP

Men’s qualifying singles, second round

[WC] Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) v Raul Brancaccio (ITA)

Men’s qualifying singles, final round

[21] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v [9] Michael Mmoh (USA)

Max Purcell (AUS) v [22] Matteo Arnaldi (ITA)

> VIEW: Full Australian Open 2023 men’s qualifying singles draw

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!