Daria Saville helped launch the AO Holiday Program this week at the Doncaster Tennis Club in Melbourne.

Melbourne, Australia, 15 December 2022 | tennis.com.au

As the world’s best players prepare for a blockbuster summer of tennis, more than 60,000 kids are expected to pick up a racquet as part of the AO Holiday Program.

Former world No.20 Daria Saville joined award winning coach Vicky Lee and Tennis Hot Shots players at the Doncaster Tennis Club to launch the AO Holiday Program, which will be rolled out to a record 520 clubs by 285 coaches across Australia in January.

“It’s exciting to think that sixty thousand kids will be involved in the AO Holiday Program this year,” current world No.54 Daria Saville said.

“Grassroots tennis is where it begins and whether kids are picking up a racquet for the first time or are regular Tennis Hot Shots participants, they’ll no doubt be inspired by all the excitement of the AO and having the world’s best players in Australia for the summer.

“Local coaches and tennis clubs are pivotal in the development of the future champions of our game. Creating positive learning environments means kids foster a real love of the sport – and from that love anything is possible.”

“The Australian Open affords our sport a wonderful opportunity to connect the grassroots tennis community with the world’s best players and is a fantastic platform for inspiring players of all ages and abilities,” Tennis Australia Head of Programs Rebecca McDonald said.

“The number of kids involved in the AO Holiday Program has more than doubled since 2021. This is a tremendous result for our clubs and coaches, as well as a terrific opportunity for kids to discover Tennis Hots Shots, the perfect way to get started in our great sport.”

The AO Holiday Program takes Australian Open 2023 to tennis clubs across Australia, with AO themed giveaways, photo walls and activity booklets. AO Holiday Program content also includes Aussie player videos and The Great Tennis Quiz with quizmaster Todd Woodbridge.

To find out more about the AO Holiday Program, contact your local Tennis Australia Coach Member or tennis club now.

State of Play – Grassroots participation in Australia

Number one requested sporting school program in Australia (as reported by Sport Aus)

3655 partner schools delivering tennis across Australia

More than 600,000 Tennis Hot Shots participants across Australia

300,000 club members Australia wide

18,000 tennis courts Australia wide

2300 affiliated venues and clubs Australia wide

3200 coach members

79,000 competitive players Australia wide

5000 talent development players Australia wide

25,000 community volunteers Australia wide

600 officiating members

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!