Melbourne, Australia, 7 December 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Matt Ebden is nominated for the coveted Newcombe Medal for the second time in his career – and for the first time in 11 years.

The 35-year-old soared to a career-high doubles ranking of world No.24 during 2022.

He contested three Grand Slam finals throughout the season, including two at Wimbledon. Ebden won the gentlemen’s doubles title at the All England Club alongside Max Purcell and was a mixed doubles finalist with Sam Stosur.

Ebden featured in six tour-level finals during 2022, including a runners-up finish with Purcell at the Australian Open. He also won titles at Houston (with Purcell) and Winston-Salem (with Brit Jamie Murray). These were his first ATP titles in more than eight years and helped him record a first year-end top-50 finish.

The resurgent Ebden was also recalled to the Australian Davis Cup line-up after a four-year absence and proudly contributed to the team’s success this season.

“It’s special to be nominated for the Newcombe Medal and recognised by the tennis community for my efforts this year,” said Ebden.

“The tennis schedule is incredibly long and demanding, but I have been fortunate to have the opportunities and successes I have had, so I am feeling very grateful after all this year has held on and off the court.

“This year’s highlights firstly include the birth of our son, Harvey. I think having a baby has further developed my perspective and maturity in life overall and that may also have helped my performance on the tennis court.

“It also feels like a culmination and evolution of all the hard work and development year after year on the tour, working on all areas of my game, and on myself, as both an athlete and a person.

“I just feel very lucky and grateful that I get to do this as a job and to have so many amazing people part of my journey – it’s just very special.”

Ebden is one of seven nominees for the prestigious Newcombe Medal in 2022, alongside Ash Barty, Alex de Minaur, Storm Hunter (nee Sanders), Nick Kyrgios, Max Purcell and Ajla Tomljanovic.

The winner will be announced at the Australian Tennis Awards on Monday 12 December.

Newcombe Medal

Honour roll Year Winner 2021 Ash Barty and Dylan Alcott 2020 Not presented 2019 Ash Barty 2018 Ash Barty and Alex de Minaur 2017 Ash Barty 2016 Dylan Alcott 2015 Sam Groth 2014 Nick Kyrgios 2013 Lleyton Hewitt 2012 Sam Stosur 2011 Sam Stosur 2010 Sam Stosur

