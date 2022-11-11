Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios are the first all-Australian doubles team to qualify for the ATP Finals in 17 years.

Turin, Italy, 11 November 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios will compete at the 2022 ATP Finals in Turin.

The reigning Australian Open champions are among eight doubles teams to qualify for the prestigious season-ending championships.

Kokkinakis started the season ranked world No.433 and has improved to world No.18, while Kyrgios has jumped from world No.233 to his current career-high position of world No.11.

The Special K’s, who have won 18 of their 22 matches together this season, have been drawn into the Green group alongside the following teams:

ATP Finals – Green group Seed Team Season highlight 1 Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Neal Skupski (GBR) US Open finalists 4 Nikola Mektic (CRO)/Mate Pavic (CRO) Wimbledon finalists 5 Ivan Dodig (CRO)/Austin Krajicek (USA) Roland Garros finalists 8 Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Nick Kyrgios (AUS) Australian Open champions

The 26-year-old Kokkinakis and 27-year-old Kyrgios are the first all-Australian team to qualify for the ATP Finals since Wayne Arthurs and Paul Hanley in 2005.

Wimbledon champions Matt Ebden and Max Purcell are also in Turin as the first alternates for the event.

The ATP Finals begin on Sunday 13 November.

